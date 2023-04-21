EVE MUIRHEAD: Injury has impacted pre-London Marathon preparations but I’m determined to finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Injury has impacted pre-London Marathon preparations but I’m determined to finish

Courier columnist, Eve Muirhead, is excited to run her first marathon, even if training hasn't been ideal over the last couple of weeks.

Eve Muirhead will be taking part in her first London Marathon. Images: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

I wouldn’t say it’s been ideal preparations building-up to my first marathon.

The half-marathon down in London went really well a couple of weeks ago and I was happy with how I felt and the time I posted.

But I’ve not been able to do much since then because of a niggling injury around my shin.

After I’d had my last physio appointment on Friday, though, I was always going to give it a go.

I’ll be at the start line on Sunday morning and whether it takes me three-and-a-half hours or six hours to complete it, I’ll push as hard as I can to get it done.

Finishing a marathon is something I’ve always wanted to do.

I’m sure that if I do get round, I’ll come away thinking there’s a better time in me.

Having to pull back rather than push on over the last fortnight has been a shame.

But whether that means I’d want to run another one, we’ll have to wait and see!

Even though the competitive side of me will kick-in at the starting line, the thing I’m most looking forward to is being a small part of such a huge event.

There was an amazing atmosphere on the streets of London for the half-marathon and I know Sunday will be on a completely different level to that.

Most of the runners will have their own stories of doing it for someone else – and putting themselves through a lot of pain in the process.

Seeing the sense of achievement when people are raising money for charity or running in memory of someone who means a lot to them will be so inspirational.

Mind you, if someone dressed in a fancy-dress costume goes past me, that’s when I’ll know something really isn’t right!

I was back home in Blair Atholl at the weekend and Dad and I were talking about St Johnstone after the result from Livingston came through.

It doesn’t feel long ago I was at McDiarmid Park watching Saints beat Rangers so for Callum Davidson to lose his job and the team to be struggling is a real shame.

Curler Eve Muirhead showed who she was supporting when she went on to the pitch with her Olympic gold medal at half-time. Image: SNS.

Every sport has its own way of doing things and it’s absolutely in football’s DNA that if things aren’t going well it’s the manager who pays the price.

While it’s pretty brutal, the fact that it works a lot of the time means you can’t realty argue with that policy.

It certainly isn’t a thing in curling.

Very rarely will a high profile team or country make a change at the top in the middle of a season. It would nearly always be at the end.

The players are the ones in the spotlight.

Mid-season coaching changes would raise eyebrows.

Mind you, all it takes is for it to have a big, positive impact for one team and you might see others following on.

That’s how it works in sport.

Whether it’s changing a coach, a team line-up or something else behind the scenes I do think fresh ideas and fresh voices are crucial.

For St Johnstone’s sake, hopefully Steven MacLean will prove that theory over the next few weeks.

