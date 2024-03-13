Dunfermline boss James McPake gives thoughts on Dundee United clash and update on Chris Kane and easing injury list

James McPake hopes the challenge of facing league leaders Dundee United in front of the live TV cameras will bring out the best in his Dunfermline side on Friday night.

The Pars are confident they can cause an upset against the Championship favourites, despite losing their last two outings against Airdrie and Raith Rovers.

It appeared the Fifers had turned a corner with a four-game unbeaten run that had some eyeing the promotion play-off berths.

However, although they are still only five points adrift of fourth place, the East End Park side are still just a point above the relegation play-off spot.

That means they are desperate for points for their own cause, whilst knowing they could have a say in the destination of the title and help rivals Raith at the same time.

McPake said: “I think there’s a wee bit added excitement around the match. It’s a live TV game and the games have been decent against Dundee United so far this season.

“We’re at home, the atmosphere will be good, they’ll bring a good away support – obviously in their position – and our fans will get right behind us.

“So, in terms of that, I think it’ll be a good game to be involved in.

“It’s a strange situation. Raith are our rivals and are obviously going for a league title, as are Dundee United.

DAFC need to ‘look after ourselves’

“But I genuinely don’t really care. I just want to take care of ourselves. If that helps the other team, then so be it.

“As long as we go in and look after ourselves then we’ll be happy.”

Dunfermline have suffered a difficult return to the Championship this season, not helped by a terrible run of luck with injuries to key players.

However, they have still managed to eke out two draws against United at Tannadice, as well as pushing the Tangerines all the way in a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at home in November.

McPake added: “Dundee United will be looking at those games as well and knowing they were tight. They’ll be aware of our threat, we’re certainly aware of their threat.

“And then both teams will be looking over the last games, just to see where you can hurt the other team, and what you can maybe do a wee bit better to come out good on the night.

“Ultimately, it comes down to the 90, 95 minutes on the night, and what we can do in terms of the team that we pick. And then the subs that can come on and make an impact in the game.”

To that end, Dunfermline have doubts over the availability of on-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane, who is nursing a calf issue and has missed the defeats to Airdrie and Raith.

However, both defender Sam Fisher and midfielder Andrew Tod, who has penned a contract extension, are expected to be added to the match-day squad after injuries.

McPake gives injury update

With Kyle Benedictus, Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler having made comebacks in recent weeks, the Pars’ injury woes are finally easing.

Rhys Breen should be the latest to return in training next week.

McPake explained: “Definitely Sam Fisher and Andrew Tod will be available for the squad. Kano, we’ll wait and see. It’s going to be tight whether he can make it or not.

“If the game was tonight then it would be a definite no. But we’ll give him every chance we can to have him available.

“It’s so much better. People keep saying about the headaches of leaving players out – but I’m over the moon with that.

“The headache before has been filling a bench, or looking at a team and going, ‘where can we change it?’.

“Or knowing players are running on empty, not being able to make a change, and hoping and praying that they don’t get an injury just because you’ve not got anybody else to put on.

“I’m certainly pleased they’re coming back.”