Advice issued to Angus residents as bin strikes set to cause major disruption

Advice has been issued to residents in Angus with bin strikes set to cause major disruption in the county.

Staff will take industrial action from 5am on Wednesday August 14 until 4.59am on Thursday August 22 in a dispute over pay.

The strikes come just weeks after a new wheelie bin scheme rolled into action in Angus.

The council has advised residents they should still put their bins out for collection as normal – however, most routes will face major disruption and bins may not be emptied.

Angus recycling centres to shut during bin strikes

Daily disruption updates will be provided on the dedicated bin strikes website.

Residents have been assured garden waste subscriptions will be automatically extended if the bins are not collected during the walkout.

Recycling centres will also be closed during the strike dates – but will operate with normal opening times until the day the strikes begin.

The Courier has a guide with everything you need to know about the bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.