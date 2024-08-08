Advice issued to Angus residents as bin strikes set to cause major disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Advice issued to Angus residents as bin strikes set to cause major disruption

Workers are set to take industrial action from next week.

By Andrew Robson
Bins in Angus may go unemptied.
Bins in Angus may go unemptied. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Advice has been issued to residents in Angus with bin strikes set to cause major disruption in the county.

Staff will take industrial action from 5am on Wednesday August 14 until 4.59am on Thursday August 22 in a dispute over pay.

The strikes come just weeks after a new wheelie bin scheme rolled into action in Angus.

The council has advised residents they should still put their bins out for collection as normal – however, most routes will face major disruption and bins may not be emptied.

Angus recycling centres to shut during bin strikes

Daily disruption updates will be provided on the dedicated bin strikes website.

Residents have been assured garden waste subscriptions will be automatically extended if the bins are not collected during the walkout.

Recycling centres will also be closed during the strike dates – but will operate with normal opening times until the day the strikes begin.

The Courier has a guide with everything you need to know about the bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Damage caused in the latest Lunan Bay incident. Image: Lunan Bay Communities Partnership
Partying teens blamed for trashing Lunan Bay in latest summer incident
Ross Murphy in the River South Esk downstream of Brechin Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Meet the Brechin man who found a 4,000-year-old carved stone on a local river…
General election payment row
Anger over delay of general election payments to Angus workers
The pile of waste at the rear of the shops on Arbroath High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sepa probe as 'unbelievable amount of waste' dumped behind Arbroath High Street shops
High Court in Edinburgh.
Forfar driver hit knife-wielding rival with car in front garden
Matt Kinghorn is midway through his 200-mile walk to North Berwick. Image: Matt Kinghorn
Mental health campaigner Matt passes through Tayside on 200-mile 'walkie talkie' mission to help…
New Wynd in Montrose is being auctioned as a tenanted business opportunity. Image: Google Maps
Montrose Argos premises up for auction with £700k price tag
Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story will premiere at LandxSea. Image: National Geographic/Charlie Hamilton James
Montrose coastal erosion summit to feature in second LandxSea film festival
Glamis Kirk could become a new 'aire' style motorhome stop in Angus. Image: DC Thomson
Drive to make Angus motorhome mecca for visitors as proposed new stops revealed
2
The fundraising friends group with recipients of the charity cheques. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Fundraising Arbroath friends keep up good work with £5k for local causes

Conversation