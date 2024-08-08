EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Raith Rovers, Dundee and Rangers star Nacho Novo wants Stark’s Park return as boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Raith Rovers, Dundee and Rangers star Nacho Novo wants Stark’s Park return as boss

The former Rangers winger has applied for the vacant manager's job at Raith.

By Iain Collin
Nach Novo celebrates scoring a goal during his playing days with Raith Rovers.
Nach Novo made a name for himself as a player at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Nacho Novo has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Raith Rovers manager’s job.

The former Dundee and Rangers winger has applied for the post following last Sunday’s sacking of Ian Murray.

Novo made his name in Scottish football as a player with Raith when he moved from his native Spain in the summer of 2001.

Nacho Novo in action for Dundee.
Nacho Novo in action for Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

After netting 22 times in 38 appearances for the Stark’s Park club in a prolific first season, he was snapped up by Dundee 12 months after his arrival in the country.

His form for the Dark Blues, scoring 34 times in two campaigns, attracted the interest of other clubs and he joined Rangers in 2004 in a deal worth a reported £450,000.

A cult hero at Ibrox, Novo returned to Spain to join Sporting Gijon in 2010 and saw out his playing career with stints at Legia Warsaw, Huesca, Morton, Carlisle United, Carolina Railhawks and Glentoran.

Picking up coaching experience along the way with various clubs, in November 2022 he was named as an assistant coach for USL League One club Lexington Sporting Club in the United States.

Doubling up as head coach of the Kentucky club’s U/23 side, Novo stepped in as interim first-team boss at the end of the 2023 season when Sam Stockley opted to concentrate solely on his sporting director role.

Raith targets

Novo then left the club in October last year after a month at the helm and it was announced in June he had joined ambitious sixth-tier West of Scotland outfit Drumchapel United as a coach.

Chief executive Andy Barrowman indicated earlier this week that Raith had targets in mind to replace Murray.

They have been linked with the likes of Peter Leven, Darren O’Dea, Tam Courts, Kevin Thomson and Rhys McCabe since Murray’s exit was announced on Sunday.

“We’ve been inundated in the last 24 hours,” said Barrowman on Monday. “A couple of interesting ones, a couple of wild ones, and everything in between.

“The door is pretty much open but we are pretty clear in our mind on the path we want to go down.”

