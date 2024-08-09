Jail for thief who ran off with unconscious woman’s handbag in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for thief who ran off with unconscious woman’s handbag in Kirkcaldy

Darren Johnstone was sentenced to a total of 16 months behind bars after pleading guilty to a string of offences carried out this summer.

By Ross Gardiner
Co-op, Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy
Despicable Johnstone found the woman outside the Co-op in Lauder Road and took her handbag instead of helping her. Image: Google

A cold-hearted Fife thief who ran off with an pensioner’s handbag after she collapsed on the street will be behind bars until next year.

Darren Johnstone found the vulnerable pensioner on the ground outside the Co-op on Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy.

While a friend tried to help her, Johnstone made off with her bag, which contained a phone, bank cards and £500 in cash.

Johnstone was jailed for the theft, along with a string of other offences.

Unconscious victim

Johnstone, currently an inmate at Perth Prison, previously appeared by video link to admit the July 12 theft, having already pled guilty to a string of subsequent offences.

Previously, fiscal depute Andrew Brown said: “At 7.15pm on July 12, the complainer attended the Co-op to purchase cigarettes.

“On reaching the locus, she fell unconscious and was lying, cold, at the front door.”

Johnstone and his friend Paul Brennan were walking past and Mr Brennan attempted to help.

Mr Brown continued: “The accused has moved towards the bag and picked it up.”

After he ran off, CCTV was examined by police.

At a subsequent hearing, a court was told the woman whose handbag was pinched had collapsed due to “intoxication.”

Further crimes

As well as the theft, Johnstone pled guilty to breaching bail by being with Mr Brennan on Lauder Road and again hours later at Smeaton Gardens in Kirkcaldy.

He pled guilty to throwing bricks at a window there following an argument with Mr Brennan.

Police traced him passed out near Victoria Hospital in possession of the pensioner’s bank card and bus pass.

When he woke in a hospital bed after midnight, he assaulted PC Chris Archer, striking him on the body with his head.

During his offending, Johnstone was subject to bail orders from Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline Sheriff Courts.

Order ignored again

34-year-old Johnstone, of King Street in Cowdenbeath, is about to become a grandfather.

He returned to Dunfermline Sheriff Court via a video link from prison to be sentenced for the offending, along with another complaint he faced.

Johnstone earlier admitted breaching a non-harassment order (NHO) in place to separate him from his former partner.

But the day after he was released from a 45-day prison sentence imposed for breaching the order previously, he and the woman entered his Cowdenbeath home.

They stayed there from June 29 this year until July 4, remaining in constant breach of the order.

Caged

Previously, a defence solicitor stated Johnstone has used drugs recreationally since a very young age.

At the sentencing hearing, lawyer Zander Flett said: “He recognises he has issues which he requires to address.”

Sheriff Susan Duff jailed Johnstone for 16 months.

Eight months related to the NHO breach and the other eight were imposed in connection with his Kirkcaldy offences.

The sheriff said: “I note that this is a second breach which appeared to have occurred the day after you were released from the sentence on the first breach.”

Johnstone’s sentence was backdated to July 15 when he was first remanded.

