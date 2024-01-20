Argos assurance to Arbroath customers over future of town branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Argos assurance to Arbroath customers over future of town branch

Speculation over the Arbroath High Street outlet emerged after the closure announcement of the Argos in Dundee's Overgate Centre.

By Graham Brown
Argos is a long-established fixture on Arbroath High Street. Image: Google
Retailer Argos has delivered an assurance to Arbroath customers that its town branch is staying.

The shop has been a firm fixture on the Angus town’s High Street for many years, but speculation around its future emerged after the company announced plans to shut its branch in Dundee’s Overgate Centre.

However, parent company Sainsbury’s has quelled fears the Arbroath branch could follow suit.

A spokesperson said: “We have no plans to close this store.”

The Overgate branch will close on March 2 after more than two decades in the city centre.

Dundee customers have been advised to use the Argos outlet in the Sainsbury’s store near Claypotts.

The supermarket giant acquired the catalogue retailer in 2016.

In December Argos announced it would not be renewing its Overgate lease.

The company also operate another Angus outlet in Montrose.

It is in New Wynd, which has emerged as the planned location for a new Screwfix branch.

Screwfix Montrose planning application
Screwfix in planning a move into New Wynd, Montrose next to the Argos outlet there. Image: Google

The construction trade supplier is planning a move into the Gillies furniture clearance outlet.

This week the long-established Broughty Ferry firm revealed it is closing the branch on March 23.

It said rising costs had contributed to the decision to leave Montrose after 13 years.

