Argos assurance to Arbroath customers over future of town branch

Retailer Argos has delivered an assurance to Arbroath customers that its town branch is staying.

The shop has been a firm fixture on the Angus town’s High Street for many years, but speculation around its future emerged after the company announced plans to shut its branch in Dundee’s Overgate Centre.

However, parent company Sainsbury’s has quelled fears the Arbroath branch could follow suit.

A spokesperson said: “We have no plans to close this store.”

The Overgate branch will close on March 2 after more than two decades in the city centre.

Dundee customers have been advised to use the Argos outlet in the Sainsbury’s store near Claypotts.

The supermarket giant acquired the catalogue retailer in 2016.

In December Argos announced it would not be renewing its Overgate lease.

The company also operate another Angus outlet in Montrose.

It is in New Wynd, which has emerged as the planned location for a new Screwfix branch.

The construction trade supplier is planning a move into the Gillies furniture clearance outlet.

This week the long-established Broughty Ferry firm revealed it is closing the branch on March 23.

It said rising costs had contributed to the decision to leave Montrose after 13 years.