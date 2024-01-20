Vice-chairman resigns over plans to axe ice rink and swimming pool in Perth

A senior Live Active Leisure board member has resigned over the controversial PH20 plans that would axe ice rink and pool facilities in Perth.

David Longmuir stepped down as vice-chairman of the organisation, saying he couldn’t “in good conscience” support proposals that would see the city lose its curling and bowling facilities.

The board member resigned after plans from council bosses to merge the Dewars Centre, Perth Leisure Pool and Bell’s Sports Centre proposed axing curling and leisure swimming facilities.

He told The Courier: “Being a lifelong bowler and curler and being a regular at the Dewars Centre, I couldn’t in good conscience be part of a recommendation that would remove these facilities from the landscape of sport in Perth.”

A former chief executive of the Scottish Football League, Mr Longmuir called the Dewars Centre “iconic”, highlighting its importance to a variety of sporting activities in the area.

However, he said he was still “hopeful” that those involved would see the importance of retaining the sports.

On Friday, council leader Grant Laing said he would seek cross-party support to ensure Perth holds onto its ice rink and leisure pool facilities.

How many families will use 25-metre pool?

Former Live Active Leisure chairman Bill Duncan has also told councillors they must reconsider the proposals.

A representative of the World Curling Federation, he said the plans “failed” to recognise the work being carried out to increase the footfall and income generated by curlers and bowlers.

He also questioned the benefits of losing the leisure pool facilities.

Mr Duncan said: “The report suggests that lane swimming will be the way forward, but I question how many families who use the Leisure Pool will be happy to swim up and down a 25-metre pool?

“Surely some funds, instead of being allocated to consultants, and further studies and reviews, could be allocated proactively towards employing an events [or] marketing person to sell the space [and] facilities at Dewars Centre.”

The controversial plans will go before councillors on Monday with many residents and sports personalities, including Olympic champion Eve Muirhead, speaking out against the proposals.

“Councillors must reconsider the suggested closure of the Dewars Centre and consider the enormous loss to the area, and further afield, if this excellent facility is not allowed to continue to provide great sporting occasions and community benefits to the residents,” said Mr Duncan.