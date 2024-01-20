Vice-chairman resigns over plans to axe ice rink and swimming pool in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Vice-chairman resigns over plans to axe ice rink and swimming pool in Perth

David Longmuir stepped down as vice-chairman of Live Active Leisure, saying he couldn't "in good conscience" support the proposals.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
Perth Leisure Pool is one of the three sports centres slated for closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A senior Live Active Leisure board member has resigned over the controversial PH20 plans that would axe ice rink and pool facilities in Perth.

David Longmuir stepped down as vice-chairman of the organisation, saying he couldn’t “in good conscience” support proposals that would see the city lose its curling and bowling facilities.

The board member resigned after plans from council bosses to merge the Dewars Centre, Perth Leisure Pool and Bell’s Sports Centre proposed axing curling and leisure swimming facilities.

He told The Courier: “Being a lifelong bowler and curler and being a regular at the Dewars Centre, I couldn’t in good conscience be part of a recommendation that would remove these facilities from the landscape of sport in Perth.”

David Longmuir.

A former chief executive of the Scottish Football League, Mr Longmuir called the Dewars Centre “iconic”, highlighting its importance to a variety of sporting activities in the area.

However, he said he was still “hopeful” that those involved would see the importance of retaining the sports.

On Friday, council leader Grant Laing said he would seek cross-party support to ensure Perth holds onto its ice rink and leisure pool facilities.

How many families will use 25-metre pool?

Former Live Active Leisure chairman Bill Duncan has also told councillors they must reconsider the proposals.

A representative of the World Curling Federation, he said the plans “failed” to recognise the work being carried out to increase the footfall and income generated by curlers and bowlers.

He also questioned the benefits of losing the leisure pool facilities.

Exteriors of Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
The three Perth sports centres could be relocated on a single site WITHOUT an ice rink, leisure pool or indoor bowling.

Mr Duncan said: “The report suggests that lane swimming will be the way forward, but I question how many families who use the Leisure Pool will be happy to swim up and down a 25-metre pool?

“Surely some funds, instead of being allocated to consultants, and further studies and reviews, could be allocated proactively towards employing an events [or] marketing person to sell the space [and] facilities at Dewars Centre.”

The controversial plans will go before councillors on Monday with many residents and sports personalities, including Olympic champion Eve Muirhead, speaking out against the proposals.

“Councillors must reconsider the suggested closure of the Dewars Centre and consider the enormous loss to the area, and further afield, if this excellent facility is not allowed to continue to provide great sporting occasions and community benefits to the residents,” said Mr Duncan.

