Perth prison officer left with ‘permanent reminder’ of brutal beating from inmate

A Perth prison officer was left scarred for life after a brutal beating from an irate inmate.

Wayne Martin “saw red” when he tried to complain to jail staff about a lack of funds.

He floored guard Paul McEwan with a punch to the face and rained down blows as he lay on the ground.

Martin, 27, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link and admitted attacking Paul McEwan on August 3 2021.

Just months earlier, he appeared in the dock at Dundee and was placed on supervision for an assault on another HMP Perth guard.

Tried to bite prison officer

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said Martin was a convicted prisoner at the time of the assault.

“At about 3.30pm, the accused emerged from the his cell and approached prison officer McEwan,” she told the court.

Martin complained that his mother had been unable to put money into his account.

“Without warning, the accused struck out at Mr McEwan, connecting with his glasses and right eye.”

Martin continued to rain down punches as his victim lay on the floor.

“The accused then made an attempt to bite the complainer’s right arm,” said Ms Farmer.

“The complainer managed to prevent him by using his other arm to fend him off.”

Other guards restrained Martin and he was placed in the jail’s segregation unit.

The court heard Mr McEwan was left with a scrape on the bridge of his nose and a cut to his eye lid, which had to be surgically glued.

He had a 1cm scar on his left nostril.

“A scar on his left eye lid is visible when he closes his eye,” the fiscal depute said.

A permanent reminder

Martin was previously jailed for attempting to rob a 17-year-old girl and 66-year-old man in Arbroath in 2019.

Solicitor Keith Sym, defending, said: “It’s fair to to say his record is not good.

“He has significant difficulties throughout his life.”

He said: “On this day, his mother tried to move money into his account but was unsuccessful.

“His perception was that when he tried to explain this, the prison officer had been cheeky and off hand about his complaint.

“Mr Martin simply saw red.

“He is remorseful and has apologised to the officer.”

The court heard that Martin had been in and out of institutions since he was 14.

“Given the circumstances, he knows the sentence that is coming to him today,” said Mr Sym.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Martin: “This is a serious matter.

“It is an unprovoked attack on a member of prison staff who was simply going about his daily duties.

“It has resulted in a permanent reminder to him of your behaviour, in the form of scarring.”

Martin was jailed for a year.

