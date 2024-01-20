Perth prison officer left with ‘permanent reminder’ of brutal beating from inmate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth prison officer left with ‘permanent reminder’ of brutal beating from inmate

Wayne Martin 'saw red' and floored the guard with a punch to the face and rained down blows as he lay on the ground.

By Jamie Buchan
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A Perth prison officer was left scarred for life after a brutal beating from an irate inmate.

Wayne Martin “saw red” when he tried to complain to jail staff about a lack of funds.

He floored guard Paul McEwan with a punch to the face and rained down blows as he lay on the ground.

Martin, 27, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link and admitted attacking Paul McEwan on August 3 2021.

Just months earlier, he appeared in the dock at Dundee and was placed on supervision for an assault on another HMP Perth guard.

Tried to bite prison officer

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said Martin was a convicted prisoner at the time of the assault.

“At about 3.30pm, the accused emerged from the his cell and approached prison officer McEwan,” she told the court.

Wayne Martin at an earlier appearance in Forfar Sheriff Court.

Martin complained that his mother had been unable to put money into his account.

“Without warning, the accused struck out at Mr McEwan, connecting with his glasses and right eye.”

Martin continued to rain down punches as his victim lay on the floor.

“The accused then made an attempt to bite the complainer’s right arm,” said Ms Farmer.

“The complainer managed to prevent him by using his other arm to fend him off.”

Other guards restrained Martin and he was placed in the jail’s segregation unit.

The court heard Mr McEwan was left with a scrape on the bridge of his nose and a cut to his eye lid, which had to be surgically glued.

He had a 1cm scar on his left nostril.

“A scar on his left eye lid is visible when he closes his eye,” the fiscal depute said.

A permanent reminder

Martin was previously jailed for attempting to rob a 17-year-old girl and 66-year-old man in Arbroath in 2019.

Solicitor Keith Sym, defending, said: “It’s fair to to say his record is not good.

“He has significant difficulties throughout his life.”

HMP Perth
Perth Prison. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “On this day, his mother tried to move money into his account but was unsuccessful.

“His perception was that when he tried to explain this, the prison officer had been cheeky and off hand about his complaint.

“Mr Martin simply saw red.

“He is remorseful and has apologised to the officer.”

The court heard that Martin had been in and out of institutions since he was 14.

“Given the circumstances, he knows the sentence that is coming to him today,” said Mr Sym.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Martin: “This is a serious matter.

“It is an unprovoked attack on a member of prison staff who was simply going about his daily duties.

“It has resulted in a permanent reminder to him of your behaviour, in the form of scarring.”

Martin was jailed for a year.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

CCTV camera
Sex offender from England caught in Fife after neighbours raised security camera concerns
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Friday court round-up — Tag tamperer and Chelsea smile thug breach
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Fife offender bought Dragon Soop for underage girl then had sex with her
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Teenager killed in hit and run by venom-drinking Celtic starlet days before Dundee Uni…
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth construction boss must surrender £30k of drug dealing profits
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee murderer Owen Kerr given more jail time for prison social worker attack
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Watch as Perthshire driver flips car while trying to avoid pothole
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Thursday court round-up — Public pleasuring and police 'smash' threat
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Whisky-wielding Perth man threatened to kill McDonald's staff
Wayne Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Repeat road rage driver smashed van with baseball bat in Fife