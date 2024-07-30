Rory McIlroy enjoys banter with St Andrews fans as he preps for Olympics at Old Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory McIlroy enjoys banter with St Andrews fans as he preps for Olympics at Old Course

One resident was "gobsmacked" to see the world number three on the Old Course.

By Chloe Burrell
Golfer Kieran Harris with Rory McIlroy in the background at St Andrews.
Golfer Kieran Harris was shocked to see Rory McIlroy at St Andrews. Image: Kieran Harris

Golf star Rory McIlroy was spotted playing a round of golf and taking selfies with fans in St Andrews.

The Northern Irish star enjoyed a practice game at the famous Old Course on Monday afternoon in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Local resident and keen golfer Kieran Harris had finished up work for the day when he spotted the world number three on the course.

Kieran Harris taking a picture with Rory McIlroy in the background.
Kieran Harris, with Rory McIlroy in the background. Image: Kieran Harris

Kieran, 47, told The Courier that people were “gobsmacked” to see McIlroy in the town.

He said: “St Andrews is a pretty small town. I noticed him teeing off.

“I had personally just nipped round at the end of work and saw him finishing off his game.

Rory McIlroy spotted playing golf in St Andrews

“It was a nice atmosphere and it was nice to see him just enjoying a game of golf with a friend.

“He was very laid back. He was waving to people who were gobsmacked to see him.

“He was also getting photos with kids too. It was just really relaxed and nice.

“I’ve always admired how good a golfer he is. My youngest son is called Rory partly because of him.

Rory McIlroy on the Old Course in St Andrews.
Rory McIlroy on the Old Course. Image: Kieran Harris

“Lots of people want to play the Old Course and Rory is no different to the rest of us golfers.”

It comes after the four-time major winner responded to an American member of the crowd who reminded him where the Ryder Cup is being held next year.

According to TalkSport, the observer shouted over at McIlroy: “New York loves you, the Bronx baby, the Bronx.”

The golfer yelled back: “You’re not going to love us next year.”

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in New York.

Spanish Formula 1 racing driver Carlos Sainz also posted to his Instagram story on Monday that he was at the Old Course.

Conversation