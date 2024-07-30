Rory McIlroy enjoys banter with St Andrews fans as he preps for Olympics at Old Course

Golf star Rory McIlroy was spotted playing a round of golf and taking selfies with fans in St Andrews.

The Northern Irish star enjoyed a practice game at the famous Old Course on Monday afternoon in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Local resident and keen golfer Kieran Harris had finished up work for the day when he spotted the world number three on the course.

Kieran, 47, told The Courier that people were “gobsmacked” to see McIlroy in the town.

He said: “St Andrews is a pretty small town. I noticed him teeing off.

“I had personally just nipped round at the end of work and saw him finishing off his game.

Rory McIlroy spotted playing golf in St Andrews

“It was a nice atmosphere and it was nice to see him just enjoying a game of golf with a friend.

“He was very laid back. He was waving to people who were gobsmacked to see him.

“He was also getting photos with kids too. It was just really relaxed and nice.

“I’ve always admired how good a golfer he is. My youngest son is called Rory partly because of him.

“Lots of people want to play the Old Course and Rory is no different to the rest of us golfers.”

It comes after the four-time major winner responded to an American member of the crowd who reminded him where the Ryder Cup is being held next year.

According to TalkSport, the observer shouted over at McIlroy: “New York loves you, the Bronx baby, the Bronx.”

The golfer yelled back: “You’re not going to love us next year.”

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in New York.

Spanish Formula 1 racing driver Carlos Sainz also posted to his Instagram story on Monday that he was at the Old Course.