IN PICTURES: Fagerson brothers star in Forfar charity rugby event

Scotland rugby stars Matt and Zander Fagerson made a special weekend trip home to support a children’s charity fundraiser in Forfar.

The Glasgow Warriors brothers are ambassadors for Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

They grew up in the area and have supported the charity’s work since its early days.

And on Sunday the Scotland forwards led the fun as visitors to Strathie rugby club’s Inchmacoble Park tackled a series of sporting challenges.

The wellbeing charity was the only Angus sports club selected by Cash for Kids to take part in the event.

It aims to encourage disadvantaged children to get active and involved in sport.

And it fits the ethos of the rugby trust, which was founded in 2017 to increase participation and improve wellbeing through rugby programmes.

It has developed a range of award-winning projects. The Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Forfar is the group’s royal patron.

The trust hopes to hit a target of £1,500 by October 7 and put itself in the frame for a Cash for Kids bonus of £5,000.

You can donate online at bit.ly/SCRTSportsChallenge2024

And to find out more about the charity’s work visit strathmoretrust.co.uk

Our photographer Kim Cessford / DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments