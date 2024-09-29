IN PICTURES: Fagerson brothers star in Forfar charity rugby event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Fagerson brothers star in Forfar charity rugby event

Scotland stars Zander and Matt Fagerson are ambassadors of the award-winning Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

Douglas Cooper loved getting his rugby ball signed by Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Douglas Cooper loved getting his rugby ball signed by Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Scotland rugby stars Matt and Zander Fagerson made a special weekend trip home to support a children’s charity fundraiser in Forfar.

The Glasgow Warriors brothers are ambassadors for Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

They grew up in the area and have supported the charity’s work since its early days.

And on Sunday the Scotland forwards led the fun as visitors to Strathie rugby club’s Inchmacoble Park tackled a series of sporting challenges.

The wellbeing charity was the only Angus sports club selected by Cash for Kids to take part in the event.

It aims to encourage disadvantaged children to get active and involved in sport.

And it fits the ethos of the rugby trust, which was founded in 2017 to increase participation and improve wellbeing through rugby programmes.

It has developed a range of award-winning projects. The Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Forfar is the group’s royal patron.

The trust hopes to hit a target of £1,500 by October 7 and put itself in the frame for a Cash for Kids bonus of £5,000.

You can donate online at bit.ly/SCRTSportsChallenge2024

And to find out more about the charity’s work visit strathmoretrust.co.uk

Our photographer Kim Cessford / DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments

High fives as fans meet Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson.
Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson joined in the fun practice with the Strathie Pups.
Kevin Michalski met Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson.
Left to right is Leonardo Bain, Oliver Thompson and Calvin Bain meet (back) Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson.
Action from some of the round robin tournaments for each age group.
Young fans meeting Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson.
A picture with Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson.
Future rugby stars.
Youngsters enjoying every second.
The micros group meet Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson.
Learning the game.
A chance to hone passing skills.
Caylum Cumming had fun using the crash mats to soften his landing.
Team chat for one of the Panmure Panthers teams.
Adam Duncan on the frisbee catch practice.
Youngsters discovering the thrill of rugby.
Youngsters showing their competitive side.
Scotland rugby star Matt Fagerson joined in the fun practice with the Strathie Pups.
Rugby fun!
Left to right is Matt Fagerson, Robert Simpson (a unified rugby player) and Zander Fagerson.
Brodie Greig on the frisbee catch practice.
Fund raising raffle and cake table.
Fun on the rugby field.

 

