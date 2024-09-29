Concern growing for missing Dysart man

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Dysart man.

Jame Lyons was last seen in the Greenloanings area of Kirkcaldy at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

The 19-year-old is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

Police say it is not known what he was wearing during the last known sighting of the teenager.

Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “It is very out of character for Jamie to go missing and concerns are growing.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Jamie or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1670 of September 29.