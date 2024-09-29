Car flips onto roof after crash on busy Dundee road

A car has flipped over after a crash on a busy Dundee road.

Traffic police are currently in attendance at Strips of Craigie Road near the junction with Craigie Avenue.

It is not known if anyone has been injured during the collision.

One motorist said there were no signs of any casualties as police were taking statements at the scene.

He said: “There are a number of people at the roadside.

“It thankfully doesn’t appear anyone is inside the vehicle.

“Police were making the area safe but traffic was still able to pass at the junction with Craigie Drive .”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

