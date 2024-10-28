Kirkcaldy woman goes viral for Baby Reindeer ‘Martha’ Halloween costume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy woman goes viral for Baby Reindeer ‘Martha’ Halloween costume

Amber Henderson only decided to become the Netflix character at the last minute.

By Chloe Burrell
Amber Henderson (left) as 'Martha' from Baby Reindeer.
Amber Henderson (left) as 'Martha' from Baby Reindeer. Image: Amber Henderson/Ed Miller/Netflix

A Kirkcaldy woman has gone viral on social media after dressing up as ‘Martha’ from Baby Reindeer for Halloween.

Amber Henderson, 28, has been praised online after becoming the character from the hit Netflix show at the weekend.

In a TikTok video – which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times – Amber recreated the scene of ‘stalker’ Martha sitting at a bus stop.

The series made its Fife creator, Richard Gadd, a household name when it was released earlier this year.

Gadd says it portrays his real-life experiences of being stalked and sexually assaulted, but the woman he is said to have based Martha on is taking Netflix to court.

Kirkcaldy woman ‘didn’t expect to go viral’ for Baby Reindeer ‘Martha’ costume

Speaking to The Courier, Amber said: “I didn’t expect to go viral, to be honest – I’ve had to turn off my notifications.

“My friend Amy had organised a Halloween party on Saturday at her house and I wasn’t sure if I was going to go.

“I had my friend’s wedding reception on the Friday and then I was at the football all day on Saturday so I wasn’t sure about it.

“But then last week one of my friends phoned me saying I should go as Martha and that it would be hilarious.

Amber Henderson as 'Martha' from Baby Reindeer.
Amber dressed up as ‘Martha’. Image: Amber Henderson
Amber Henderson as 'Martha' from Baby Reindeer.
Amber recreated the bus stop scene. Image: Amber Henderson

“I woke up on Saturday morning and I still hadn’t put anything together.

“I ended up just putting an outfit together from my wardrobe, so a jumper and a skirt.

“When me and my dad were driving home from the football, I was practising what she would say to him in the car.

“I then quickly got changed and wet my hair before kirbying it up and putting some mousse in it.”

Richard Gadd responds to Kirkcaldy Baby Reindeer post

Amber says she spent nearly half an hour at a bus stop across from her friend’s house trying to recreate a scene involving a bus stop from the show.

She said: “I was outside getting photos for about 25 minutes because I was laughing so much.

“It was a good laugh and people are finding it funny online.

Richard Gadd and 'Martha', played by Jessica Gunning, in Baby Reindeer.
Richard Gadd and ‘Martha’, played by Jessica Gunning, in Baby Reindeer. Image: Ed Miller/Netflix

“I was a bit nervous in case anyone commented anything nasty but it’s been people telling me that I win Halloween and that Scottish banter is top-notch.

“Richard Gadd even commented on my Facebook post as well with a gif and he’s liked all of the comments.”

The Courier has taken a closer look at the life and career of Baby Reindeer creator Gadd – including his upbringing in Wormit and school days at Madras College.

Conversation