Kirkcaldy woman goes viral for Baby Reindeer ‘Martha’ Halloween costume

A Kirkcaldy woman has gone viral on social media after dressing up as ‘Martha’ from Baby Reindeer for Halloween.

Amber Henderson, 28, has been praised online after becoming the character from the hit Netflix show at the weekend.

In a TikTok video – which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times – Amber recreated the scene of ‘stalker’ Martha sitting at a bus stop.

The series made its Fife creator, Richard Gadd, a household name when it was released earlier this year.

Gadd says it portrays his real-life experiences of being stalked and sexually assaulted, but the woman he is said to have based Martha on is taking Netflix to court.

Kirkcaldy woman ‘didn’t expect to go viral’ for Baby Reindeer ‘Martha’ costume

Speaking to The Courier, Amber said: “I didn’t expect to go viral, to be honest – I’ve had to turn off my notifications.

“My friend Amy had organised a Halloween party on Saturday at her house and I wasn’t sure if I was going to go.

“I had my friend’s wedding reception on the Friday and then I was at the football all day on Saturday so I wasn’t sure about it.

“But then last week one of my friends phoned me saying I should go as Martha and that it would be hilarious.

“I woke up on Saturday morning and I still hadn’t put anything together.

“I ended up just putting an outfit together from my wardrobe, so a jumper and a skirt.

“When me and my dad were driving home from the football, I was practising what she would say to him in the car.

“I then quickly got changed and wet my hair before kirbying it up and putting some mousse in it.”

Richard Gadd responds to Kirkcaldy Baby Reindeer post

Amber says she spent nearly half an hour at a bus stop across from her friend’s house trying to recreate a scene involving a bus stop from the show.

She said: “I was outside getting photos for about 25 minutes because I was laughing so much.

“It was a good laugh and people are finding it funny online.

“I was a bit nervous in case anyone commented anything nasty but it’s been people telling me that I win Halloween and that Scottish banter is top-notch.

“Richard Gadd even commented on my Facebook post as well with a gif and he’s liked all of the comments.”

The Courier has taken a closer look at the life and career of Baby Reindeer creator Gadd – including his upbringing in Wormit and school days at Madras College.