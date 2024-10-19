Top-floor Dundee flat with amazing balcony views of City Quay reduced to £185k

A top-floor flat in Dundee with amazing balcony views of City Quay has been reduced to £185,000.

The spacious two-bedroom apartment on South Victoria Dock Road is available in move-in condition.

The accommodation has an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with access to the balcony.

Ceiling-to-floor windows also fill the room with an abundance of natural light.

The master bedroom is a generous-sized double room that benefits from an ensuite bathroom.

The second bedroom is also a double bedroom and has fitted wardrobes.

The family bathroom has a shower over the bath.

Externally there is off-street secured parking for one car.

The property is double-glazed with electric heating and a secure entry system.

It is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for £185,000, reduced from £190,000.

