Top-floor Dundee flat with amazing balcony views of City Quay reduced to £185k

The spacious two-bedroom home is in move-in condition.

By Stephen Eighteen
View of City Quay and South Victoria Dock Road, Dundee
The flat overlooks City Quay. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A top-floor flat in Dundee with amazing balcony views of City Quay has been reduced to £185,000.

The spacious two-bedroom apartment on South Victoria Dock Road is available in move-in condition.

The accommodation has an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with access to the balcony.

The view from the balcony. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The flat is in a block overlooking City Quay. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Ceiling-to-floor windows also fill the room with an abundance of natural light.

The master bedroom is a generous-sized double room that benefits from an ensuite bathroom.

The second bedroom is also a double bedroom and has fitted wardrobes.

The family bathroom has a shower over the bath.

Open-plan living room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Another view of the front room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Master bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Ensuite bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Second bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Family bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Externally there is off-street secured parking for one car.

The property is double-glazed with electric heating and a secure entry system.

It is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for £185,000, reduced from £190,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a historic Broughty Ferry coach house was TSPC’s most-viewed property last month.

