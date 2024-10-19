Property Top-floor Dundee flat with amazing balcony views of City Quay reduced to £185k The spacious two-bedroom home is in move-in condition. By Stephen Eighteen October 19 2024, 7:00am October 19 2024, 7:00am Share Top-floor Dundee flat with amazing balcony views of City Quay reduced to £185k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5105915/dundee-city-quay-top-floor-flat-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The flat overlooks City Quay. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate A top-floor flat in Dundee with amazing balcony views of City Quay has been reduced to £185,000. The spacious two-bedroom apartment on South Victoria Dock Road is available in move-in condition. The accommodation has an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with access to the balcony. The view from the balcony. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The flat is in a block overlooking City Quay. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Ceiling-to-floor windows also fill the room with an abundance of natural light. The master bedroom is a generous-sized double room that benefits from an ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom is also a double bedroom and has fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom has a shower over the bath. Open-plan living room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Another view of the front room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Master bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Ensuite bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Second bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Family bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Externally there is off-street secured parking for one car. The property is double-glazed with electric heating and a secure entry system. It is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for £185,000, reduced from £190,000. Elsewhere in Dundee, a historic Broughty Ferry coach house was TSPC’s most-viewed property last month.
