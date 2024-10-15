Historic Broughty Ferry Coach House was TSPC’s most-viewed property last month

A striking Broughty Ferry coach house was the most viewed listing on TSPC last month.

September’s top properties featured a cash-only project starting at offers over £65,000. With a price tag of £775,000, the Broughty Ferry coach house was the most expensive property in the top 10.

More than half of the listings went to a closing date, highlighting the buoyancy of the local property market.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “With the average time for an offer to be accepted at just 24 days, it’s clear that serious buyers are actively engaging in the market.

“This month also saw a significant month-on-month increase in properties with a Closing Date set, alongside a rise in the premium paid over Home Report Values.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in September were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £775,000

Status: Under offer

Attracting almost 8,000 views, this stunning former coach house was the number one property in September.

The beautifully presented five-bedroom detached home, listed at £775,000, was also the most expensive property on the list.

An exclusive, one-of-a-kind home, it captured buyer attention swiftly, going under offer in just 3 days.

2. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £325,000

Status: Under offer

In second place was a four-bedroom detached family home in Ferryfields, Broughty Ferry.

Presented in pristine, move-in condition, this property features a high-quality finish throughout with lovely interior decor.

An offer was accepted in just six days, reflecting its strong appeal.

3. Northmuir

Price: Offers over £65,000

Status: Under offer

In third place was a fantastic opportunity to acquire a complete development project in the desirable Northmuir area, near the popular Angus town of Kirriemuir.

Although the property did not qualify for lending purposes in its current condition, this didn’t deter interest. A closing date was set after just eight days, with an offer accepted shortly after.

4. Dundee

Price: Offers over £175,000

Status: Active

This three-bedroom semi-detached Dundee home has an attractive interior with modern fixtures including a quality kitchen and bathroom.

The property also features private parking and a beautifully landscaped garden, complete with a neat lawn and a decked area that enjoys a sunny, south-facing aspect.

5. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £235,000

Status: Under offer

Rounding up the top five is this semi-detached bungalow located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the edge of Broughty Ferry.

It features three double bedrooms, with the option to use the dining room as a fourth bedroom. There is plenty of built-in storage and additional space in the eaves.

The south-facing back garden benefits from sunlight throughout the day. A closing date was set after just seven days, with an offer accepted soon after.

6. Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Under offer

In sixth place is this semi-detached bungalow located in the West End of Dundee, close to Ninewells Hospital.

The property features a recently upgraded family bathroom with both a bath and a shower.

It includes three bedrooms, along with two additional attic bedrooms and a landing space currently used as a home office.

A closing date was set after seven days, and an offer was accepted soon after.

7. Dundee

Price: Offers over £340,000

Status: Under offer

This five-bedroom home overlooks fields and enjoys a rural feel while still offering easy access to Dundee and the surrounding areas via the A90.

Notable features include a summerhouse that can be used as a home office, a CCTV security system, and a double garage. Enough interest was gathered for a closing date to be set, with an offer accepted soon after.

8. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Under offer

This four-bedroom Broughty Ferry townhouse enjoys beautiful views over the river Tay.

The versatile accommodation is spread over three levels and includes a stunning lounge with a feature fireplace and a bay window that frames the river views.

A closing date was agreed upon after just 7 days on the market.

9. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £240,000

Status: Under offer

This three-bedroom detached home in Monifieth enjoys views of the River Tay from the upper level at the rear.

The south-facing garden features a large timber deck perfect for entertaining, as well as a paved patio area, creating an inviting outdoor space.

10. Letham

Price: Offers over £230,000

Status: Under offer

Rounding up the top ten is this recently renovated bungalow located in the village of Letham.

It has been extensively renovated and comes to the market in showroom condition.

There is a bright lounge, a newly fitted kitchen, and a useful utility room.

Three spacious bedrooms, wrap around gardens, and parking for multiple vehicles are among its other selling points.