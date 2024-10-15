Historic Broughty Ferry Coach House was TSPC’s most-viewed property last month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Historic Broughty Ferry Coach House was TSPC’s most-viewed property last month

Despite a £775k price tag, the Claypotts Road property went under offer in just three days.

By Jack McKeown
This stunning coach house was TSPC's top property in September. Image: TSPC.
This stunning coach house was TSPC's top property in September. Image: TSPC.

A striking Broughty Ferry coach house was the most viewed listing on TSPC last month.

September’s top properties featured a cash-only project starting at offers over £65,000. With a price tag of £775,000, the Broughty Ferry coach house was the most expensive property in the top 10.

More than half of the listings went to a closing date, highlighting the buoyancy of the local property market.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “With the average time for an offer to be accepted at just 24 days, it’s clear that serious buyers are actively engaging in the market.

“This month also saw a significant month-on-month increase in properties with a Closing Date set, alongside a rise in the premium paid over Home Report Values.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in September were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: Coach House, 15 Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £775,000
Status: Under offer
This handsome former coach house went under offer after just 72 hours. Image: TSPC.

Attracting almost 8,000 views, this stunning former coach house was the number one property in September.

The beautifully presented five-bedroom detached home, listed at £775,000, was also the most expensive property on the list.

An exclusive, one-of-a-kind home, it captured buyer attention swiftly, going under offer in just 3 days.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: 21 Strathyre Avenue, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £325,000
Status: Under offer
Buyers flocked to this modern house. Image: TSPC.

In second place was a four-bedroom detached family home in Ferryfields, Broughty Ferry.

Presented in pristine, move-in condition, this property features a high-quality finish throughout with lovely interior decor.

An offer was accepted in just six days, reflecting its strong appeal.

3. Northmuir

Address: Ashton Cottage, Angle Road, Northmuir
Price: Offers over £65,000
Status: Under offer
Developers were attracted to this enticing project property. Image: TSPC.

In third place was a fantastic opportunity to acquire a complete development project in the desirable Northmuir area, near the popular Angus town of Kirriemuir.

Although the property did not qualify for lending purposes in its current condition, this didn’t deter interest. A closing date was set after just eight days, with an offer accepted shortly after.

4. Dundee

Address: 2 Mericmuir Place, Dundee
Price: Offers over £175,000
Status: Active
This three-bedroom Dundee home has a lovely south-facing garden. Image: TSPC.

This three-bedroom semi-detached Dundee home has an attractive interior with modern fixtures including a quality kitchen and bathroom.

The property also features private parking and a beautifully landscaped garden, complete with a neat lawn and a decked area that enjoys a sunny, south-facing aspect.

5. Broughty Ferry

Address: 2 Belsize Place, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £235,000
Status: Under offer
This Broughty Ferry bungalow is deceptively spacious. Image: TSPC.

Rounding up the top five is this semi-detached bungalow located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the edge of Broughty Ferry.

It features three double bedrooms, with the option to use the dining room as a fourth bedroom. There is plenty of built-in storage and additional space in the eaves.

The south-facing back garden benefits from sunlight throughout the day. A closing date was set after just seven days, with an offer accepted soon after.

6. Dundee

Address: 79 Denoon Terrace, Dundee
Price: Offers over £250,000
Status: Under offer
Dundee’s West End is always popular. Image: TSPC.

In sixth place is this semi-detached bungalow located in the West End of Dundee, close to Ninewells Hospital.

The property features a recently upgraded family bathroom with both a bath and a shower.

It includes three bedrooms, along with two additional attic bedrooms and a landing space currently used as a home office.

A closing date was set after seven days, and an offer was accepted soon after.

7. Dundee

Address: 46 Emmock Woods Crescent, Dundee
Price: Offers over £340,000
Status: Under offer
This five-bed house is guarded by CCTV. Image: TSPC.

This five-bedroom home overlooks fields and enjoys a rural feel while still offering easy access to Dundee and the surrounding areas via the A90.

Notable features include a summerhouse that can be used as a home office, a CCTV security system, and a double garage. Enough interest was gathered for a closing date to be set, with an offer accepted soon after.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 30 Camphill Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £375,000
Status: Under offer
With four-bedrooms and views of the Tay, this Broughty Ferry townhouse didn’t take long to go under offer. Image: TSPC.

This four-bedroom Broughty Ferry townhouse enjoys beautiful views over the river Tay.

The versatile accommodation is spread over three levels and includes a stunning lounge with a feature fireplace and a bay window that frames the river views.

A closing date was agreed upon after just 7 days on the market.

9. Monifieth

Address: 4 Rattray Street, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £240,000
Status: Under offer
This Monifieth home has Tay views. Image: TSPC.

This three-bedroom detached home in Monifieth enjoys views of the River Tay from the upper level at the rear.

The south-facing garden features a large timber deck perfect for entertaining, as well as a paved patio area, creating an inviting outdoor space.

10. Letham

Address: North Lodge Vinneyden, Braehead Road, Letham
Price: Offers over £230,000
Status: Under offer
Recently renovated and in a charming little village, this lodge house quickly went under offer. Image: TSPC.

Rounding up the top ten is this recently renovated bungalow located in the village of Letham.

It has been extensively renovated and comes to the market in showroom condition.

There is a bright lounge, a newly fitted kitchen, and a useful utility room.

Three spacious bedrooms, wrap around gardens, and parking for multiple vehicles are among its other selling points.

 

