‘Charming’ Pitlochry guest house on sale for £1.7 million

The Claymore Hotel has been recently refurbished. By Chloe Burrell October 23 2024, 7:00am October 23 2024, 7:00am A "charming" guest house in Pitlochry overlooking the idyllic Perthshire countryside has come to the market. The Claymore Hotel has been recently refurbished and contains 11 en-suite bedrooms and four self-contained one-bedroom flats. There is also a separate detached owners' accommodation on site. The property has been modernised, blending both traditional features with a contemporary design. As well as offering comfortable accommodation, the guest house has a large south-facing garden with a terrace. According to the listing, the owners are moving on to pastures new and have left behind a "fantastic lifestyle business" with a strong local following. The Claymore Hotel is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for £1.7m.
