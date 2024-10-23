‘Charming’ Pitlochry guest house on sale for £1.7 million

A “charming” guest house in Pitlochry overlooking the idyllic Perthshire countryside has come to the market.

The Claymore Hotel has been recently refurbished and contains 11 en-suite bedrooms and four self-contained one-bedroom flats.

There is also a separate detached owners’ accommodation on site.

The property has been modernised, blending both traditional features with a contemporary design.

As well as offering comfortable accommodation, the guest house has a large south-facing garden with a terrace.

According to the listing, the owners are moving on to pastures new and have left behind a “fantastic lifestyle business” with a strong local following.

The Claymore Hotel is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for £1.7m.