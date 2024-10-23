‘Charming’ Pitlochry guest house on sale for £1.7 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Charming’ Pitlochry guest house on sale for £1.7 million

The Claymore Hotel has been recently refurbished.

By Chloe Burrell
The Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry.
The Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry is for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A “charming” guest house in Pitlochry overlooking the idyllic Perthshire countryside has come to the market.

The Claymore Hotel has been recently refurbished and contains 11 en-suite bedrooms and four self-contained one-bedroom flats.

There is also a separate detached owners’ accommodation on site.

The Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry.
The Claymore Hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry.
Inside the modernised guest house. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Bedroom at Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry.
There are 11 bedrooms and four self-contained flats. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Bedroom at Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Graham and Sibbald
En-suite bathroom at Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry.
En-suite bathroom. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Owner accommodation at Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry.
There is separate accommodation for the owners. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry.
The outside terrace. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The property has been modernised, blending both traditional features with a contemporary design.

As well as offering comfortable accommodation, the guest house has a large south-facing garden with a terrace.

According to the listing, the owners are moving on to pastures new and have left behind a “fantastic lifestyle business” with a strong local following.

The Claymore Hotel is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for £1.7m.

