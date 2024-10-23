EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Astley opens up on fighting for starting spot at Dundee as he reveals pep talk from boss Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Astley opens up on fighting for starting spot at Dundee as he reveals pep talk from boss Tony Docherty

The former Everton defender returned to the starting XI in the weekend win over Motherwell.

Dundee's Ryan Astley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Ryan Astley admits he has “missed the feeling” of first-team football.

However, his patience and hard work was rewarded with a return to Dundee’s starting line-up for the weekend win at Motherwell.

Astley had played just a handful of minutes since a Premier Sports Cup group stage start against Annan back in July.

And Motherwell was his first Premiership start since a May defeat at Rangers.

But the weekend saw Astley back in the team and he played a big part in Dundee’s first league clean sheet of the season, earning a crucial win to end a poor run in the process.

“You can’t beat a 1-0 away from home. We knew we needed to win,” Astley exclusively told Courier Sport.

Ryan Astley gets to grips with former Dundee star Zach Robinson. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
“After a few disappointing results, in training we’ve all been at it and that showed on Saturday.

“Everyone put such a shift in and I think we deserved that.

“I’ve always worked hard on the training pitch, waiting for my chance, and it showed on Saturday that I was fit enough to play 90 minutes.

“A little bit of cramp came in the last five minutes and seven minutes added on didn’t help!

“But adrenaline gets you through it. Just keeping that clean sheet gets you through anything like that.

“I enjoyed being out there. I missed the feeling.

“But we’ve got a strong team, and I knew that coming here.”

Manager review

Astley has rarely been injured since arriving at Dundee from Everton in January.

However, neither have the defenders in front of him in the pecking order.

Patience has been his virtue and manager Tony Docherty recognises that.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
The Dens boss was full of praise for Astley’s attitude as he waited for his chance and is even more delighted that the young defender took it.

“The building is full of brilliant professionals and Ryan’s another example of that,” Docherty said.

“Ryan started the season with a really good League Cup campaign.

“Then just with the way the team’s been playing he’s had to wait for his opportunity.

“He’s trained fantastically well – he gets an opportunity to come in and does well.”

Docherty advice

Astley hasn’t allowed his head to drop despite featuring in just four league matches before the weekend.

And he revealed manager Docherty had a word with him after revealing his team for Fir Park.

“It’s been tough,” Astley admitted.

“But I knew coming up here, there’d be competition. And I’ve got good players in my position, I knew that.

Ryan Astley netted his first Dundee goal. Image: SNS
“Being at Dundee, you can’t guarantee your place.

“So I worked hard on the training pitch, I’ve given everything. And Saturday was a bit of a reward for me.

“I’m delighted.

“I found out I’d be in the team on Friday, the manager just said, ‘play your own game. I’ve signed you for a reason. Just play your own game and enjoy it’.

“He always talks about competition, and when somebody gets a chance, it’s about taking it.

“It feels good. But it’s on to the next one now. Don’t look too far ahead.”

The next one is St Johnstone at home on Saturday. Does he feel he’s done enough to keep his place?

“I hope so, yeah, but who knows? Hopefully.”

