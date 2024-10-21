Flat inside former Sinatra’s bar in Dundee back on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flat inside former Sinatra’s bar in Dundee back on the market

Take a look inside the B-listed building, which once housed one of the city's favourite nightspots.

By Chloe Burrell
The former Sinatra's Bar.
The former Sinatra's Bar has been turned into flats. Image: Your Move

A penthouse flat in the building once occupied by one of Dundee’s most famous bars is on the market.

The £270,000 apartment, in a B-listed building, was formerly Sinatra’s on King Street.

The much-loved pub opened in 1981 and its Frank Sinatra-themed cocktails and decor kept customers coming back until its closure in 2011.

The former Sinatra's Bar in Dundee.
Inside Sinatra’s Bar in 1981. Image: DC Thomson
Dining hall in Dundee flat.
The bright dining hall. Image: Your Move
Skylight in Dundee flat.
The skylight. Image: Your Move

The building was converted into flats in 2018, with this particular apartment first up for sale last October.

However, it was subsequently removed from sale after it was identified that extensive roof repairs were needed.

The work has now been completed and the property is back up for sale – with an extra £5k on the price tag.

Modern open plan kitchen and lounge in Dundee flat.
The open-plan lounge and kitchen. Image: Your Move
Bedroom at Dundee flat.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Your Move
Bathroom at Dundee flat.
Family-sized bathroom. Image: Your Move
Bedroom at Dundee flat.
Main bedroom. Image: Your Move
Shower room at Dundee flat.
A shower room leads off from the main bedroom. Image: Your Move

On the first floor, there is an impressive dining hall with a skylight, as well as a spacious open-plan lounge and kitchen.

Two double bedrooms are also on this level and there is a family-sized bathroom.

Heading to the upper floor, there is a spacious master bedroom with a further shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

The property has a digital video security system, and there is a factor who manages the block.

According to estate agents Your Move: “This impressive B-listed building dates back to the late 19th century and was sympathetically converted to form the Sugarhouse Apartments in 2018.

“Accessed via a digital video security entry system and communal stair, the wonderful Penthouse apartment extends across two floors to approximately 180m2.”

