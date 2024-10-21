Flat inside former Sinatra’s bar in Dundee back on the market

A penthouse flat in the building once occupied by one of Dundee’s most famous bars is on the market.

The £270,000 apartment, in a B-listed building, was formerly Sinatra’s on King Street.

The much-loved pub opened in 1981 and its Frank Sinatra-themed cocktails and decor kept customers coming back until its closure in 2011.

The building was converted into flats in 2018, with this particular apartment first up for sale last October.

However, it was subsequently removed from sale after it was identified that extensive roof repairs were needed.

The work has now been completed and the property is back up for sale – with an extra £5k on the price tag.

On the first floor, there is an impressive dining hall with a skylight, as well as a spacious open-plan lounge and kitchen.

Two double bedrooms are also on this level and there is a family-sized bathroom.

Heading to the upper floor, there is a spacious master bedroom with a further shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

The property has a digital video security system, and there is a factor who manages the block.

According to estate agents Your Move: “This impressive B-listed building dates back to the late 19th century and was sympathetically converted to form the Sugarhouse Apartments in 2018.

“Accessed via a digital video security entry system and communal stair, the wonderful Penthouse apartment extends across two floors to approximately 180m2.”