Perth activity centre offering day care during school strikes

A Perth activity centre is offering a series of “fun and educational” days throughout the school strike action.

Willowgate Activity Centre are pitching in to help with daycare for children who are off school whilst their parents are at work.

All primary schools across the region are closed as a result of a pay dispute.

All secondary schools, except St John’s Academy and the Community School of Auchterarder, will remain open throughout the two weeks of industrial action planned by Unison.

All activities at Willowgate are from 9am until 3.30pm and cost £35 per child, with the centre also offering five free day places.

The days may include a mix of land and water activities and are scheduled from Monday October 21 to Friday October 25 and next Tuesday October 29 to Friday November 1.

The centre has also planned a mini-day for children aged five to seven.

To take part, parents are asked to contact Willowgate on 01738 637245 or emma@willowgateactivitycentre.co.uk.