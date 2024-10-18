All primary schools and 2 secondary schools in Perth and Kinross to close due to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

All primary schools and 2 secondary schools in Perth and Kinross to close due to strike

The council leader says "a considerable number of young people" will have no schooling for two weeks.

By Chloe Burrell
Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023.
Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

All primary schools across Perth and Kinross will be closed on Monday due to strike action taken by Unison.

Early learning and childcare settings (ELC), intensive support provision (ISP) and Fairview School in Perth will shut in a dispute over pay.

All secondary schools except St John’s Academy in Perth and the Community School of Auchterarder will remain open.

All secondary ISP provision will be closed, while Navigate will remain open.

A Facebook post by Perth and Kinross Council said: “Due to the October holidays, it has not been possible, as previously indicated, to complete risk assessments for our primaries and ELC settings.

“This means we cannot guarantee there will be enough staff to ensure pupil safety and so have taken the decision to close these settings.

“The situation will be reviewed daily during the two weeks of industrial action planned by Unison.”

The local authority added a small number of primary schools may open later in the week.

However, they added that the situation may remain fluid and change for individual schools day-to-day.

All primary schools to shut amid strike action in Perth and Kinross

The post added: “Where schools are closed before and after school care (breakfast clubs, kids clubs and wraparound care) will also be closed.

“Remote learning will be provided when schools are closed to pupils as teachers are not taking part in the industrial action.

“Payments will be made to families whose children are eligible for free school meals because their families are in receipt of qualifying benefits.

“Leisure services provided at our four community campuses (Breadalbane, Loch Leven, North Inch and Strathearn) are also likely to be disrupted.”

The council said that booked blocks and club activities can still proceed, as well as coach-led swimming lessons, gymnastics and fitness classes.

Councillor Grant Laing.
Councillor Grant Laing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Leader of Perth and Kinross Council, Councillor Grant Laing, said schools have to be closed “to ensure the safety of our pupils”.

He continued: “Notification for these strikes only arrived on Monday October 7, at the very start of the holidays.

“That’s made it impossible for our officers to plan a response.

“We had hoped for a resolution but unfortunately this has not materialised.

“We will be monitoring the impact of this industrial action throughout the next two weeks and re-opening schools where we can.

“However, it is likely that a considerable number of young people could potentially miss out on two weeks of school.

“It’s also incredibly difficult for parents and carers who may have already used up their own holidays during the October fortnight.

Unison action to target First Minister John Swinney

Unison says council workers across Scotland are angry their pay offer from negotiator Cosla is not in line with other public service workers – many of which have been offered a 5.5% rise.

However, members will only strike in Perth and Kinross – despite the union having school mandates in four other areas of Scotland.

A Unison press release on October 8 announcing the strike action said: “Focusing long-term action on the first minister’s [John Swinney] constituency should bring home to him the importance of finding a fair settlement to this dispute.”

Cllr Laing added: “I would again urge Unison to consider the impact this strike is having on families and suspend strike action or, at the very least, reconsider providing exemptions for Fairview School and ISP, thereby mitigating the effect on our most vulnerable children.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Work to repair the damaged bridge at Glencarse began last week.
Broken-down vehicle causing 35-minute delays on A90 between Dundee and Perth
Donald the Perthshire Highland cow.
Meet the viral Perthshire Highland calf being dubbed 'Scotland's Moo Deng'
Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Storm Ashley: Police say 'avoid unnecessary travel' during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning
Ardeonaig Hotel at Loch Tay
Perthshire hotel director died after JCB toppled off pier into Loch Tay
Ben Paton
Perth joyrider back behind bars for car keys theft just three days after prison…
The Wee Chippy in Anstruther and McKays Fish and Chip Shop in Pitlochry.
Fife and Perthshire chippies shortlisted for UK chip shop of the year award
CR0049350, Laura Devlin, Dundee. The official opening of the new Dundee Justice Hub is taking place on Friday. Designed to meet the needs of its users and a modern trauma informed justice system the Dundee Justice Hub will be formally opened on 2 August by the Lord President, Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs and 'first look' inside. Picture Shows; Courtroom 1, Dundee Justice Hub, Quadrant House, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 02nd August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fatal accident inquiry to examine tragedy at Kinross-shire farm
Three Witches Tearoom.
Charity tins stolen from Perth café after thieves kick down door
Little's Restaurant in Blairgowrie.
Little's in Blairgowrie to close as locals say restaurant will be 'sadly missed'
An outdoor nursery is planned for this field on Blackhaugh Community Farm, Spittalfield. Image: Perth and Kinross
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Kids' nursery on land 'with too many stones' & Craigie Hill…

Conversation