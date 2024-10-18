All primary schools and 2 secondary schools in Perth and Kinross to close due to strike

All primary schools across Perth and Kinross will be closed on Monday due to strike action taken by Unison.

Early learning and childcare settings (ELC), intensive support provision (ISP) and Fairview School in Perth will shut in a dispute over pay.

All secondary schools except St John’s Academy in Perth and the Community School of Auchterarder will remain open.

All secondary ISP provision will be closed, while Navigate will remain open.

A Facebook post by Perth and Kinross Council said: “Due to the October holidays, it has not been possible, as previously indicated, to complete risk assessments for our primaries and ELC settings.

“This means we cannot guarantee there will be enough staff to ensure pupil safety and so have taken the decision to close these settings.

“The situation will be reviewed daily during the two weeks of industrial action planned by Unison.”

The local authority added a small number of primary schools may open later in the week.

However, they added that the situation may remain fluid and change for individual schools day-to-day.

The post added: “Where schools are closed before and after school care (breakfast clubs, kids clubs and wraparound care) will also be closed.

“Remote learning will be provided when schools are closed to pupils as teachers are not taking part in the industrial action.

“Payments will be made to families whose children are eligible for free school meals because their families are in receipt of qualifying benefits.

“Leisure services provided at our four community campuses (Breadalbane, Loch Leven, North Inch and Strathearn) are also likely to be disrupted.”

The council said that booked blocks and club activities can still proceed, as well as coach-led swimming lessons, gymnastics and fitness classes.

Leader of Perth and Kinross Council, Councillor Grant Laing, said schools have to be closed “to ensure the safety of our pupils”.

He continued: “Notification for these strikes only arrived on Monday October 7, at the very start of the holidays.

“That’s made it impossible for our officers to plan a response.

“We had hoped for a resolution but unfortunately this has not materialised.

“We will be monitoring the impact of this industrial action throughout the next two weeks and re-opening schools where we can.

“However, it is likely that a considerable number of young people could potentially miss out on two weeks of school.

“It’s also incredibly difficult for parents and carers who may have already used up their own holidays during the October fortnight.

Unison action to target First Minister John Swinney

Unison says council workers across Scotland are angry their pay offer from negotiator Cosla is not in line with other public service workers – many of which have been offered a 5.5% rise.

However, members will only strike in Perth and Kinross – despite the union having school mandates in four other areas of Scotland.

A Unison press release on October 8 announcing the strike action said: “Focusing long-term action on the first minister’s [John Swinney] constituency should bring home to him the importance of finding a fair settlement to this dispute.”

Cllr Laing added: “I would again urge Unison to consider the impact this strike is having on families and suspend strike action or, at the very least, reconsider providing exemptions for Fairview School and ISP, thereby mitigating the effect on our most vulnerable children.”