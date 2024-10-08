Perth and Kinross schools and nurseries ‘could be shut for a month’ due to strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross schools and nurseries ‘could be shut for a month’ due to strikes

Unison says it is focusing the action on First Minister John Swinney's constituency.

By Kieran Webster
School staff striking in Perth in 2023.
School staff are set to strike later this month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Schools and nurseries in Perth and Kinross could close for two weeks due to strikes.

Industrial action from Unison will see school staff walk out on Monday October 21 due to a row over pay.

The union says focusing the action on First Minister John Swinney’s constituency will emphasise the importance of finding a “fair settlement” to end the dispute.

Unison says council workers across Scotland are angry their pay offer from negotiator Cosla is not in line with other public service workers – many of which have been offered a 5.5% rise.

It comes after members rejected an hourly increase of 67p or 3.6% – whichever is higher.

Local government staff ‘forced to strike’ for fair pay

The strikes will start straight after the October holidays, meaning schools could be shut for a month.

Unison Perth and Kinross branch secretary Stuart Hope said: “Taking action like this is the last thing school and early years staff want to do.

“Employees are taking this first stand on behalf of all local government workers because they’ve seen a decade of pay cuts and they see other sectors being offered deals of greater value.

“A fair pay deal should have been in place from April 1, but six months later it’s still not been agreed.

Unison strikes on City Square, Dundee, last year. Image: Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Instead, the employer has imposed a wage rise rejected by a majority of the workers Unison represents.

“Yet again local government staff are being forced to strike to simply get fair pay.

“The Scottish Government needs to understand that council staff need more than platitudes.

“Ministers must tackle the severe decline in local government funding and start to value councils and their dedicated workforce as they do other areas of public services.

John Swinney is invited to join one of the picket lines to hear how undervalued council staff in his constituency feel.”

Unison also has a schools and nurseries mandate in Angus, but a spokesperson said that at this stage it will only be staff in Perth and Kinross striking.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said:: “We have received notification from Unison about intended industrial action by non-teaching staff in our schools as part of a national dispute over pay.

“We are currently assessing how this will impact our schools.

“Our intention is to minimise the impact on our children, parents and carers as much as possible and will be issuing further information as soon as possible.”

Cosla has been contacted for comment.

