Fife housebuilder posts profit in ‘difficult’ trading conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife housebuilder posts profit in ‘difficult’ trading conditions

Campion Homes said its "underlying financial strength" had helped the firm whether difficult climate.

By Paul Malik
Campion Homes' development at Oak Bank, in Glenrothes. mage: Campion Homes
Campion Homes' development at Oak Bank, in Glenrothes. mage: Campion Homes

Fife housebuilder Campion Homes has returned to profit amid a difficult time for the construction industry.

The Dunfermline company posted a pre-tax profit of £2.6 million to the end of June 2024, having recorded a loss of £865,000 the year before.

It comes as a number of north east housebuilders including Perthshire’s Hadden and Stewart Milne went bust, citing rising costs and market forces.

Turnover for the firm was just over £45m, up from £36m the year before.

The company’s headcount remained relatively stable too, with 141 on the payroll to the end of June this year.

Fife’s Campion Homes posts profit

The company is continuing its private housing developments at Oak Bank, Glenrothes and Strathearn Gait in Crieff.

Sales “remain steady”, the firm said, in what are challenging and competitive markets.

Campion Homes has also now launched a new 75 home development at Strathmore Meadows, Meigle.

Campion Homes’ development in Charleston, Dundee.  Image: Campion Homes

And planning consent has been recently approved for 72 homes in Balcurvie, Fife.

Campion also completed the first handover of accessible homes at its Charleston development in Dundee.

This project will see 66 homes built, complete with state-of-the-art technology and design features.

Successful year

Pete Bell, Campion Homes executive chairman, said the firm’s “underlying financial strength and longevity” has helped it withstand the difficult trading conditions experienced by many companies in the sector recently.

He said: “As we expected, our financial year to June 2024 was a successful one, despite the backdrop of continued challenging market conditions.

Pete Bell of Campion Homes. Image: Supplied.

“We were pleased to see positive improvements in consumer confidence during the second half of our financial year and our three private developments are returning positive results for the business.

“Our exceptional track record of working closely with a number of housing associations to deliver much needed new homes has continued this year and we were delighted to see our partnership with Kingdom Housing Association at Alloa recognised for two awards.

“As well as employing a skilled workforce we enjoy long term positive relationships with clients and subcontractors.

“As an independent family-run business we can afford to take a longer-term view and we look forward to continuing to make a significant contribution to the sector.

“This includes continuing to invest in our people and the local economy so we can deliver much needed homes.”

Pete Bell founded Campion Homes in 1989. The firm has built more than 3,200 homes since then.

The firm is now led by joint managing directors Dougie Herd and Susan Jackson.

Conversation