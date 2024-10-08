Perthshire hotel to host giant robot dinosaurs event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire hotel to host giant robot dinosaurs event

Crieff Hydro Hotel will welcome a group of prehistoric pals next weekend.

By Chloe Burrell
Dinosaurs set to return to Crieff Hydro Hotel.
Robot dinosaurs are returning to Crieff Hydro. Image: Crieff Hydro Hotel

A Perthshire hotel is set to see the return of giant robot dinosaurs following a previous event earlier this year.

Crieff Hydro Hotel will welcome a group of prehistoric pals to its indoor event space on Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20.

The last time the dinosaurs were in town was back in July.

Next weekend, families will have the chance to come face to face again with Scar the Spinosaurus, Roxy the T-Rex and Betsy the Triceratops.

Sessions are available to book from 11am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3pm on both days and 4pm to 5.30pm on Saturday only.

Giant robot dinosaurs to return to Crieff Hydro

Following the Saturday 4pm meet and greet, guests can continue the day by settling down to watch Jurassic Park on the hotel’s giant screen, complete with candyfloss and popcorn.

Richard Leckie, associate director at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Scar, Roxy and Betsy back to Perthshire next month after all the fun they had last time.

“If you missed out in July, be sure to grab tickets sooner rather than later, as it proved to be a rawr-some experience!”

Tickets start at £5 for adults and £15 for children aged from three to 15.

Children under two go free.

Conversation