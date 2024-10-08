Perthshire hotel to host giant robot dinosaurs event

A Perthshire hotel is set to see the return of giant robot dinosaurs following a previous event earlier this year.

Crieff Hydro Hotel will welcome a group of prehistoric pals to its indoor event space on Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20.

The last time the dinosaurs were in town was back in July.

Next weekend, families will have the chance to come face to face again with Scar the Spinosaurus, Roxy the T-Rex and Betsy the Triceratops.

Sessions are available to book from 11am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3pm on both days and 4pm to 5.30pm on Saturday only.

Giant robot dinosaurs to return to Crieff Hydro

Following the Saturday 4pm meet and greet, guests can continue the day by settling down to watch Jurassic Park on the hotel’s giant screen, complete with candyfloss and popcorn.

Richard Leckie, associate director at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Scar, Roxy and Betsy back to Perthshire next month after all the fun they had last time.

“If you missed out in July, be sure to grab tickets sooner rather than later, as it proved to be a rawr-some experience!”

Tickets start at £5 for adults and £15 for children aged from three to 15.

Children under two go free.