Rugby-loving Montrose man Angus leads £32,000 fundraising effort down under for trio of Scots charities

Far-travelled Angus Thomson from Montrose has harnessed his passion to help raise more than £30,000 for a trio of Scottish rugby charities.

Since moving to Australia in 1986, Angus Thomson’s fandom of Scottish rugby has only grown, as it made him feel closer to home.

And his passion sowed the seeds for a major Rugby World Cup initiative to support three of Scottish Rugby’s partner charities.

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Hearts & Balls and Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation (MIPF) all benefited as Angus mobilised Scottish fans worldwide to dig deep.

The final total for the fundraiser has been revealed at £32,650.

Bringing rugby fans together

Now the exiled Scot is setting his sights on continuing the fundraising journey at the 2024 Rugby Championship for the southern hemisphere’s top nations.

“Road to France 2023 has been an incredible journey of community, charity and rugby passion,” said Brisbane-based Angus.

He regularly makes trips back home to visit his mum and catch up with school and rugby mates.

And with a network of rugby friends everywhere from Australia to the Caribbean, where he has coached extensively, support flooded in.

“We’re thrilled to have made such a significant impact, not only in supporting vital causes but also in bringing Scottish rugby fans together.

“The events provided a supportive platform for Scottish rugby fans travelling abroad, whether seasoned tourists or first-timers.”

More than 8,000 supporters joined a Facebook group which was initially conceived as Road to Japan during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

During the France contest – won by South Africa – fans enjoyed pre-match meet-ups and marched together to host stadia.

Charities’ gratitude

Hugh Dan MacLennan, chairman of Hearts & Balls, said: “The support from Road to France 2023 is invaluable to our cause.”

The charity helps members of the rugby community who have experienced life-changing injuries.

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation fundraising director Paul Thompson added: “The generosity of Road to France 2023 has a direct impact on our mission to find a cure for MND. ”

MIPF’s chairman Ian Rankin described the funds raised as “truly remarkable”.

Angus said events in Marseille, Lille and Paris were supported by C and C Group, owners of Tennent’s lager, while BrewDog provided a bar in Nice.

The effort also benefited from kit donated by Scottish Rugby and prints by renowned Scottish rugby artist Stuart Herd, which were donated by Albi White.

Angus’ efforts to rally Scottish supporters around the cause are already underway for Road to the Americas 24.

Although his side are not involved in the competition, Angus is hopeful of bringing Scottish fans in the Americas on board.

And he has already forged partnerships with rugby organisations in the USA, Canada, Chile, and Uruguay.