Rugby-loving Montrose man Angus leads £32,000 fundraising effort down under for trio of Scots charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Rugby-loving Montrose man Angus leads £32,000 fundraising effort down under for trio of Scots charities

Angus Thomson backed three of Scottish Rugby's partner charities with the mammoth Rugby World Cup effort and already has his sights set on the next big target.

By Graham Brown
Angus Thomson shares a pint with fellow fans. Image: Supplied
Angus Thomson shares a pint with fellow fans. Image: Supplied

Far-travelled Angus Thomson from Montrose has harnessed his passion to help raise more than £30,000 for a trio of Scottish rugby charities.

Since moving to Australia in 1986, Angus Thomson’s fandom of Scottish rugby has only grown, as it made him feel closer to home.

And his passion sowed the seeds for a major Rugby World Cup initiative to support three of Scottish Rugby’s partner charities.

Scotland rugby fans during World Cup gathering.
Scotland fans gather to support their side during the Rugby World Cup.

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Hearts & Balls and Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation (MIPF) all benefited as Angus mobilised Scottish fans worldwide to dig deep.

The final total for the fundraiser has been revealed at £32,650.

Bringing rugby fans together

Now the exiled Scot is setting his sights on continuing the fundraising journey at the 2024 Rugby Championship for the southern hemisphere’s top nations.

“Road to France 2023 has been an incredible journey of community, charity and rugby passion,” said Brisbane-based Angus.

He regularly makes trips back home to visit his mum and catch up with school and rugby mates.

And with a network of rugby friends everywhere from Australia to the Caribbean, where he has coached extensively, support flooded in.

Angus rugby fundraiser Angus Thomson.
Angus Thomson was thrilled with support for the Road to France effort.

“We’re thrilled to have made such a significant impact, not only in supporting vital causes but also in bringing Scottish rugby fans together.

“The events provided a supportive platform for Scottish rugby fans travelling abroad, whether seasoned tourists or first-timers.”

More than 8,000 supporters joined a Facebook group which was initially conceived as Road to Japan during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

During the France contest – won by South Africa – fans enjoyed pre-match meet-ups and marched together to host stadia.

Charities’ gratitude

Hugh Dan MacLennan, chairman of Hearts & Balls, said: “The support from Road to France 2023 is invaluable to our cause.”

The charity helps members of the rugby community who have experienced life-changing injuries.

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation fundraising director Paul Thompson added: “The generosity of Road to France 2023 has a direct impact on our mission to find a cure for MND. ”

MIPF’s chairman Ian Rankin described the funds raised as “truly remarkable”.

Angus said events in Marseille, Lille and Paris were supported by C and C Group, owners of Tennent’s lager, while BrewDog provided a bar in Nice.

The effort also benefited from kit donated by Scottish Rugby and prints by renowned Scottish rugby artist Stuart Herd, which were donated by Albi White.

Angus’ efforts to rally Scottish supporters around the cause are already underway for Road to the Americas 24.

Although his side are not involved in the competition, Angus is hopeful of bringing Scottish fans in the Americas on board.

And he has already forged partnerships with rugby organisations in the USA, Canada, Chile, and Uruguay.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Aldi is a step closer to its Arbroath move. Image: DC Thomson
Angus planners back Aldi sign up at £16m Arbroath retail park
Old Military Road, Glenshee
142-mile diversion to last nearly a month due to A93 roadworks in Perthshire
People walking on grass in front of a pavilion in sunny Perth
Tayside, Fife and Stirling temperatures to hit the 20s this weekend in early sign…
Balmuirfield House enjoys a stunning setting beside the Dighty Burn. Image: Supplied
Former luxury B&B near Dundee could become holiday and wedding venue with yurts
The Grill 21 is up for sale
'Thriving' Arbroath Mediterranean restaurant put up for sale
Monifieth man Paul Kinloch and widow Theresa
Tributes to 'true gentleman' Dundee United fan who died 8 days after cancer diagnosis
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar.
Angus House: Why the council is considering selling its half-empty Forfar HQ
How the new Carnoustie Baptist Church entrance would look. Image: Voigt Architects
Plan lodged for new-look Carnoustie Baptist Church
Former Montrose fish factory sheds form part of the planning appeal. Image: Google
Angus planning appeals chief blows top in Montrose buildings red tape fury
The trio appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dundee car theft trio targeted three vehicles outside Arbroath house