Home News Angus & The Mearns

RNLI starts search for key Arbroath volunteers to replace departures in Atlantic 85 row

Crew experience totalling 130 years was lost after a decision to replace the Angus town's all-weather lifeboat with an inshore inflatable.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath lifeboat station and the town's all-weather Mersey-class Inchcape are due for replacement.
Arbroath lifeboat station is to host a 'meet the crew' day to boost volunteer numbers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

RNLI chiefs have begun efforts to plug the gaps left by the fallout from Arbroath’s replacement lifeboat controversy.

The charity has started the search for a Deputy Launch Authority (DLA), a key shore role.

The DLA is one of the lifeboat station’s first points of contact with the coastguard when the alarm is raised.

And a ‘meet the crew’ event is on the near horizon as the organisation aims to highlight the volunteer roles available at Arbroath.

An RNLI spokesman said: “We’ll encourage applicants for various roles to come along and hear from the team.”

Atlamtic 85 lifeboat at Arbroath.
The Atlantic 85 lifeboat is powered by two 115 horsepower engines. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The exact date has yet to be set, but is likely to be towards the end of September.

Meanwhile, Arbroath lifesavers are continuing their familiarisation programme with the high-speed RIB which arrived on station for trials earlier this summer.

“The Atlantic 85 is featuring regularly with crew training, with the majority of the team familiarising themselves regularly with the lifeboat and her capabilities,” the spokesperson added.

Long-serving volunteers exit

Arbroath lost 130 years of lifeboat experience in the storm which followed the decision to equip the historic station with an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable when the current all-weather Mersey-class Inchcape is taken out of service.

It included lifeboat operations manager Alex Smith, who was axed in June after 22 years of RNLI volunteering.

The former fisherman was outspoken in his criticism of the lifesaving review outcome.

It allocated a £2.5 million Shannon-class all-weather craft – promised to Arbroath since 2014 – to Broughty Ferry.

Mr Smith was followed out the door by a number of other long-serving crewmen.

DLA Ian Swankie resigned in disgust after Mr Smith was stood down.

He said at the time: “When they got rid of Alex it was an easy decision for me to hand my pager back.

Former Arbroath lifeboat crew figures Alex Smith and Ian Swankie
Former Lifeboat Operations Manager Alex Smith (left) and Deputy Launching Authority Ian Swankie are no longer on the Arbroath RNLI crew. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I wouldn’t sleep at night thinking about sending our guys out in that boat (Atlantic 85).

“They say it can go out in an easterly force five or seven.

“I know how quickly things can change here and I wouldn’t dream of putting them out.”

The RNLI said: “At present, we have an interim Lifeboat Operations Manager in at Arbroath.

“There are no immediate plans to recruit anyone else.”

Vital roles

The RNLI’s website says: “The coastguard contact the lifeboat station’s Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM) or Deputy Launch Authority (DLA).

“If a launch is agreed, the coastguard will then page the crew.

“Volunteers will drop everything – work, family, friends – to run to the rescue.

“As the volunteers quickly make their way to the station, so does the LOM or DLA, who will begin collecting as much information as possible about the shout.

“From what they know, they and the helm or coxswain of the lifeboat will assemble their crew.”

