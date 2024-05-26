Inside the new-look Sandy’s Bar as Lochee pub reopens following six-figure facelift

A Dundee pub has reopened after a six-figure facelift.

The new-look Sandy’s Bar, on Lochee’s Liff Road, was closed for six months and has undergone an impressive makeover.

As well as a fresh interior, it now boasts a new function area, which already has several bookings.

Sandy’s was taken over by Jimmy Fyffe and Scott Townshend in late February.

Since then the Groucho’s Music Bar owners have worked to bring the Lochee pub back to life.

Jimmy said his wife Sandra helped with the interior renovations as they welcomed the first patrons back over the threshold this weekend.

He revealed that the renovations hadn’t originally been part of the plan.

Sandy’s Bar regulars ‘quite emotional’ to see transformed pub

He told The Courier: “It’s been shut for around six months and our team has done an incredible job transforming this place.

“Some of the regulars were actually quite emotional when they’ve come back in this weekend and seen the pub.

“There has been well over six-figures invested into this building to bring it back.

“We got the keys in February but it hadn’t originally been part of a group of pubs that I’d bought.

“My wife Sandra has been involved in decking the place out inside and we had an aim of getting open for the cup finals this weekend.”

Lochee local Gary Strachan will manage Sandy’s Bar.

Jimmy added: “Gary is a local lad and we’re also sponsoring Lochee Harp juniors.

“Both myself and Scott are delighted to have Gary in charge.

“We can’t wait to welcome more people into the pub in the coming weeks and months.

“There is plans for a hot food offering in the coming months and we’ve already had interest in people looking to take over the kitchen.”

