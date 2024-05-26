Inside the new-look Sandy’s Bar as Lochee pub reopens following six-figure facelift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Inside the new-look Sandy’s Bar as Lochee pub reopens following six-figure facelift

Sandy's Bar has reopened following an impressive transformation.

Scott Townshend(left) with Jimmy Fyffe toasting to success. Image: Paul Reid
Scott Townshend(left) with Jimmy Fyffe toasting to success. Image: Paul Reid
By James Simpson

A Dundee pub has reopened after a six-figure facelift.

The new-look Sandy’s Bar, on Lochee’s Liff Road, was closed for six months and has undergone an impressive makeover.

As well as a fresh interior, it now boasts a new function area, which already has several bookings.

Lounge bar. Image:Paul Reid
Main bar area. Image: Paul Reid

Sandy’s was taken over by Jimmy Fyffe and Scott Townshend in late February.

Since then the Groucho’s Music Bar owners have worked to bring the Lochee pub back to life.

Jimmy said his wife Sandra helped with the interior renovations as they welcomed the first patrons back over the threshold this weekend.

He revealed that the renovations hadn’t originally been part of the plan.

Sandy’s Bar regulars ‘quite emotional’ to see transformed pub

He told The Courier: “It’s been shut for around six months and our team has done an incredible job transforming this place.

“Some of the regulars were actually quite emotional when they’ve come back in this weekend and seen the pub.

“There has been well over six-figures invested into this building to bring it back.

The pub opened this weekend. Image: Paul Reid
The public house restoration left some customer emotional. Image: Paul Reid
The pub has had a major overhaul. Pic Paul Reid

“We got the keys in February but it hadn’t originally been part of a group of pubs that I’d bought.

“My wife Sandra has been involved in decking the place out inside and we had an aim of getting open for the cup finals this weekend.”

Lochee local Gary Strachan will manage Sandy’s Bar.

Jimmy added: “Gary is a local lad and we’re also sponsoring Lochee Harp juniors.

“Both myself and Scott are delighted to have Gary in charge.

The lounge area benefits from plenty of natural light. Image: Paul Reid

“We can’t wait to welcome more people into the pub in the coming weeks and months.

“There is plans for a hot food offering in the coming months and we’ve already had interest in people looking to take over the kitchen.”

Earlier this month Grossi’s dry cleaners bid farewell to their Lochee store after 40 years.

