Douglas Ross says bringing back National Service would help tackle loneliness in Scotland

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has claimed his party’s plans to bring back National Service would help tackle loneliness.

Rishi Sunak announced 18-year-old’s would be given a choice between a placement in the armed forces or “volunteering” in the community for a year if he wins the election.

Volunteers would help the NHS, fire service, police, or charities aimed at supporting elderly, isolated pensioners.

The prime minister said the policy would give youngsters a “shared sense of purpose”.

But it is already unravelling on day one after Tory Home Secretary James Cleverly admitted it would not be compulsory.

Speaking to the BBC on The Sunday Show, Mr Ross defended the proposals.

He said: “One of the things we’ve been speaking about is providing more opportunities for young people.

“We know, following the Covid pandemic, that young people were one of the biggest cohorts of people affected by the pandemic.

“So I welcome any opportunity to give young people the chance to perhaps get involved in the military service or the police or the NHS.”

Mr Ross was quizzed on whether it was more accurate to say teenagers would be “forced” into service instead of being given the opportunity to help.

He said: “There is a large opportunity to get involved in the voluntary sector.

“Loneliness is actually one of the things that is highlighted in the government’s proposals here.

“That’s a big issue here in Scotland.

“Perhaps we could help give opportunities for young people, but also help older people who are feeling lonely in Scotland at the moment.”

In March, it was reported Scots living in rural communities are less likely to experience loneliness than those living in urban areas.

Earlier this month we exclusively revealed Scotland’s largest men’s mental health charity faced being wound up.

The Scottish Government U-turned after initially cutting ties with the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association following warnings of a “loneliness time bomb”.

Labour branded the Tory National Service plans a “headline-grabbing gimmick”.

The SNP warned the policy could threaten Scotland’s funding.

Defending the proposals, Mr Ross said other European countries have similar schemes.

The UK’s last mandatory National Service scheme came to an end in 1960, and the final conscripts were discharged in 1963.

Tory Home Secretary James Cleverly was forced to clarify nobody would be sent to jail for defying his party’s new programme.

Prime Minister Mr Sunak made a visit to a Highland port on Thursday as he kick-started his party’s election campaign in Scotland.

The visit was in the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross constituency, a seat the Tories hadn’t even graced with a candidate yet.

