Home News Dundee

Dundee woman fears returning home as car targeted nine times in five months by vandals who slashed tyres and keyed paintwork

Elizabeth Glennie says she is facing a four-figure repair bill.

By James Simpson
Elizabeth Glennie's red Vauxhall Corsa has been repeatedly vandalised. Image: Supplied
Elizabeth Glennie's red Vauxhall Corsa has been repeatedly vandalised. Image: Supplied

A Dundee woman fears returning home due to vandals repeatedly targeting her car.

Elizabeth Glennie, 32, claims her red Vauxhall Corsa has been deliberately keyed and the tyres slashed outside her Cullen Place home.

Her car was first vandalised on January 9 and most recently overnight on May 22.

Her car has been repeatedly damaged on Cullen Place, Dundee. Image: Supplied
One of the scratches, which Elizabeth claims was a deliberate act of vandalism. Image: Supplied

Elizabeth says she has been targeted nine times since January and is facing a four-figure repair bill for the scratches.

The incidents were reported to police, who issued a recorded warning to a 62-year-old man in March.

However, nobody has been arrested or charged.

Elizabeth told The Courier: “This has been going on for nearly six months.

“I’ve lived here for over 11 years and never had any issues previously.

“Someone has been issued with a recorded warning in connection with one of the incidents but not all of them.

“Just this week a tyre on the passenger side has been slashed.

“From living here for so long with no issues to this is really affecting me.”

‘This is really affecting me’

She has set up a security camera at her window, but can’t always get her vehicle parked directly outside her address.

She added: “I’ve spoken with the antisocial team and they’ve talked about putting a camera in place for four weeks.

“That to me is largely going to be pointless given this has been going on for months.

“The police involvement is also frustrating, issuing someone with a warning isn’t a deterrent.

“I’ve been told the repairs could cost me thousands of pounds but if it keeps happening what is the point?

“The car’s not even worth one of the quotes I was given.

“I honestly don’t want to come back home given the spate of incidents.”

Her tyre was slashed this week. Image: Supplied

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, May 23, 2024 we received a report of a parked car having been damaged in Cullen Place, Dundee.

“Around 9.20am on Monday, 18 March, 2024, we received a report of a parked car being damaged in Cullen Place, Dundee.

“A 62-year-old man was given a recorded police warning.

“On Thursday February 22, 2024, inquires were carried out to a parked car being damaged but no suspect was identified.”

