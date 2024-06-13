St Johnstone assistant boss Andy Kirk gives transfer window update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone assistant boss Andy Kirk gives transfer window update

Saints have signed two players so far, with pre-season training set to begin on Monday.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone assistant manager, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone assistant manager, Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone assistant manager Andy Kirk is delighted that four key men from last season have decided to stay at McDiarmid Park.

And, with Liam Gordon, Ryan McGowan, Dan Phillips and Taylor Steven the only players whose 2024/25 plans have yet to be confirmed, the Perth club can now focus on bringing “fresh energy” to the squad in the transfer market.

“We looked at the squad and identified the players who we wanted to try and keep here,” said Kirk.

“Graham (Carey) is a very creative player for us and scored some really important goals.

St Johnstone's Graham Carey.
St Johnstone’s Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

“Cammy (MacPherson) coming back into the team with Drey (Wright) towards the end of the season really helped us.

“And we missed Sven (Sprangler) after he got the injury at Parkhead.

“These are important players for the group.

“We’ve got a good nucleus and we just need to add some fresh energy and fresh faces – some different types of abilities – and hopefully we can have a strong team out on the pitch.”

Familiar face

Saints have signed two players so far – Airdrie goalkeeper, Josh Rae, and former Hearts striker, Uche Ikpeazu.

“I have a little bit of experience with Uche when he was at Hearts,” Kirk told Saints TV.

“I was the reserve team manager at the time.

St Johnstone have signed Uche Ikpeazu.
St Johnstone have signed Uche Ikpeazu. Image: SNS.

“He is a big, strong boy and is something different to what we have.

“He can hopefully get us up the pitch by holding the ball in and allow us to play in the opponent’s half a bit longer.

“He will bring a different aspect to the attack and complement the other forwards we already have here.”

