St Johnstone assistant boss Andy Kirk gives transfer window update

St Johnstone assistant manager Andy Kirk is delighted that four key men from last season have decided to stay at McDiarmid Park.

And, with Liam Gordon, Ryan McGowan, Dan Phillips and Taylor Steven the only players whose 2024/25 plans have yet to be confirmed, the Perth club can now focus on bringing “fresh energy” to the squad in the transfer market.

“We looked at the squad and identified the players who we wanted to try and keep here,” said Kirk.

“Graham (Carey) is a very creative player for us and scored some really important goals.

“Cammy (MacPherson) coming back into the team with Drey (Wright) towards the end of the season really helped us.

“And we missed Sven (Sprangler) after he got the injury at Parkhead.

“These are important players for the group.

“We’ve got a good nucleus and we just need to add some fresh energy and fresh faces – some different types of abilities – and hopefully we can have a strong team out on the pitch.”

Familiar face

Saints have signed two players so far – Airdrie goalkeeper, Josh Rae, and former Hearts striker, Uche Ikpeazu.

“I have a little bit of experience with Uche when he was at Hearts,” Kirk told Saints TV.

“I was the reserve team manager at the time.

“He is a big, strong boy and is something different to what we have.

“He can hopefully get us up the pitch by holding the ball in and allow us to play in the opponent’s half a bit longer.

“He will bring a different aspect to the attack and complement the other forwards we already have here.”