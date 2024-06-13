Compensation chiefs quizzed over snub to Fornethy abuse survivors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Compensation chiefs quizzed over snub to Fornethy abuse survivors

Survivors have campaigned continues as MSP describes their snub as “a bloody disgrace”.

By Brendan Duggan
Fornethy abuse survivors protest Scottish Parliament
Survivors, who recently protested outside Holyrood, have long called for scheme to be expanded. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A committee of MSPs have questioned compensation scheme bosses over the decision to exclude more than 200 women abused as children at Fornethy House in Angus.

Survivors have campaigned for inclusion, with MSP Fergus Ewing describing their snub as “a bloody disgrace”.

Earlier this year Shona Robison, then deputy first minister, infuriated victims by saying they did not qualify because they only attended the residential school on a short-term basis.

Survivors of Fornethy House abuse in parliament. From left to right, Kelle Fox, Carol Robertson, Lynne Sheerin, Marion Reed. Image: DC Thomson.

The Redress Scotland Scheme, established for those who suffered abuse in state care before 2004, offers survivors compensation up to £100,000 and a formal apology.

Appearing before the parliament’s petitions committee on Wednesday, the organisation’s chair Dr Kirsty Darwent stressed the need to adhere to Scottish Government guidelines.

She said: “We are the middle bit of a larger, more complex process and effectively as the decision makers we apply the legislation in an independent way.”

Dr Kirsty Darwent, Chair of Redress Scotland giving evidence to Holyrood’s petitions committee.

Redress Scotland is made up of independent panels, which include professionals from social work, law, and psychology.

Redress currently has 38 panel members who are appointed by Scottish Ministers.

Dr Darwen added: “Regulation was approved by parliament, which specifically excludes those who were in short-term care and where it was considered that parents had made arrangements for that short-term holiday respite care.”

She said the organisation must follow the Redress For Survivors Act (Historical Child Abuse in Care) 2021or face cases being rejected amid the possibility of judicial reviews.

‘Looking at the facts’

Redress chief executive Joanna McCreadie insists panel members make their decision by “looking at the facts and circumstances of that individual case” and that each case is handled with “compassion, dignity and respect”.

Dr Emma Fossey, an independent researcher appointed by the Scottish Government to carry out research on Fornethy House, found there was no recorded evidence of parent or guardian consent for the children to be at the institution.

Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn described the exclusion of Fornethy Victims as a “bloody disgrace”. Image: Jason Hedges

Mr Ewing says a change to the legislation is “a no-brainer”.

From 1961 onwards, young girls from Glasgow were sent to Fornethy where they were repeatedly subjected to sexual and physical abuse.

Despite the trip being billed as a holiday, girls were instead regularly beaten and even force-fed.

Kelle Fox, who stayed at Fornethy in 1978, previously opened up to The Courier about her treatment at the Angus school.

She said: “If you weren’t being abused, you were watching everybody else being abused.”

Read our Fornethy House investigation

Conversation