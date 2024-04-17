Fornethy abuse probe takes next steps in bid to help survivors get justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fornethy abuse probe takes next steps in bid to help survivors get justice

Compensation bosses denying cash to survivors could be hauled into parliament, while MSPs also want answers from John Swinney.

By Justin Bowie
Fornethy abuse survivors protesting outside parliament.
The Fornethy abuse probe wants to haul compensation scheme bosses into parliament as it takes another step to secure justice for survivors of the Angus residential school.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison told campaigners last month they would still not be eligible for cash from the Redress Scotland scheme for historic abuse victims.

Ms Robison, a Dundee MSP, infuriated survivors by saying they did not qualify because they only attended the institution on a short-term basis.

Now MSPs from Holyrood’s petitions committee say Redress Scotland chiefs should be forced to explain their decision.

It comes as Fornethy survivors protested outside the Scottish Parliament to voice their fury over being excluded from the scheme.

Campaigners who were harmed at the residential school held banners and placards demanding justice as they urged Ms Robison to show compassion.

From 1961 onwards young girls, from Glasgow, were sent to Fornethy where they were repeatedly subjected to sexual and physical abuse.

Despite the trip being billed as a holiday, girls were instead regularly beaten and even force-fed.

Lead campaigner Marion Reid

Speaking outside Holyrood, lead campaigner Marion Reid said: “We hope to get the justice we deserve. We’re hoping we can apply for redress. We deserve the choice.

“It’s down to the deputy first minister to show a wee bit of compassion here if she has any.”

The Scottish Government’s refusal to relent over compensation has strongly angered campaigners like Marion, who feel let down.

She said: “It doesn’t surprise me they’ve not listened. Will they listen eventually? If we keep coming, maybe.”

MSP John Swinney.
Perthshire North MSP John Swinney. Image: PA

Former SNP Deputy First Minister John Swinney was previously fielded campaigners’ questions before he stepped down.

The women had hoped the Perthshire MSP would bring them justice when he was in post.

Ms Robison’s appearance before the petitions committee in March was seen as a major step back for fed-up survivors.

MSPs on the committee plan to write to Mr Swinney, to see whether he agrees with his successor’s position.

Labour MSP Colin Smyth.

Labour MSP Colin Smyth, who has campaigned on Marion’s behalf, joined survivors outside Holyrood at their protest.

He said: “The redress scheme, as it stands, is failing these women.

“What we want to see is a change to the redress scheme, and make sure these women get the acknowledgement they deserve.

“There’s a real failure from the government, who on the one hand accept this abuse took place, but on the other hand are failing to do something to properly acknowledge that.”

