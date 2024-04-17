Fornethy abuse probe takes next steps in bid to help survivors get justice

The Fornethy abuse probe wants to haul compensation scheme bosses into parliament as it takes another step to secure justice for survivors of the Angus residential school.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison told campaigners last month they would still not be eligible for cash from the Redress Scotland scheme for historic abuse victims.

Ms Robison, a Dundee MSP, infuriated survivors by saying they did not qualify because they only attended the institution on a short-term basis.

Now MSPs from Holyrood’s petitions committee say Redress Scotland chiefs should be forced to explain their decision.

It comes as Fornethy survivors protested outside the Scottish Parliament to voice their fury over being excluded from the scheme.

Campaigners who were harmed at the residential school held banners and placards demanding justice as they urged Ms Robison to show compassion.

From 1961 onwards young girls, from Glasgow, were sent to Fornethy where they were repeatedly subjected to sexual and physical abuse.

Despite the trip being billed as a holiday, girls were instead regularly beaten and even force-fed.

Speaking outside Holyrood, lead campaigner Marion Reid said: “We hope to get the justice we deserve. We’re hoping we can apply for redress. We deserve the choice.

“It’s down to the deputy first minister to show a wee bit of compassion here if she has any.”

The Scottish Government’s refusal to relent over compensation has strongly angered campaigners like Marion, who feel let down.

She said: “It doesn’t surprise me they’ve not listened. Will they listen eventually? If we keep coming, maybe.”

Former SNP Deputy First Minister John Swinney was previously fielded campaigners’ questions before he stepped down.

The women had hoped the Perthshire MSP would bring them justice when he was in post.

Ms Robison’s appearance before the petitions committee in March was seen as a major step back for fed-up survivors.

MSPs on the committee plan to write to Mr Swinney, to see whether he agrees with his successor’s position.

Labour MSP Colin Smyth, who has campaigned on Marion’s behalf, joined survivors outside Holyrood at their protest.

He said: “The redress scheme, as it stands, is failing these women.

“What we want to see is a change to the redress scheme, and make sure these women get the acknowledgement they deserve.

“There’s a real failure from the government, who on the one hand accept this abuse took place, but on the other hand are failing to do something to properly acknowledge that.”