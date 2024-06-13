Stevie Crawford on Scotland pride, going blond for France ’98 and why he didn’t sing the national anthem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Stevie Crawford on Scotland pride, going blond for France ’98 and why he didn’t sing the national anthem

The former Dunfermline, Dundee United and Raith Rovers striker won 25 caps for his country.

Stevie Crawford celebrates scoring for Scotland against Canada.
Stevie Crawford celebrates scoring for Scotland against Canada. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Stevie Crawford quickly went from dreaming of selection for Scotland’s World Cup squad to madcap Tartan Army foot soldier in 1998.

And he insists his passion for the national team still burns brightly as he looks forward to the big kick-off to Euro 2024 against hosts Germany.

Crawford was a Hibernian player 26 years ago when Craig Brown was making his selection for France.

Having been overlooked in favour of the likes of Kevin Gallacher, Gordon Durie, Darren Jackson, Simon Donnelly and Scott Booth, the once-capped Crawford had to be content with watching the tournament back home in Dunfermline.

Scotland players thank the Tartan Army at France '98.
The Scotland players salute the travelling Tartan Army after the opening game against Brazil at the 1998 World Cup. Image: SNS.

But missing out did not dim his patriotism, which he has revealed bizarrely included a spur-of-the-moment trip to the hairdressers in time for that stunning opening game against Brazil in Paris.

“For the ’98 World Cup, I think I was sort of verging on possibly having an outside chance of getting picked,” said the former Dunfermline player and manager, who recently launched his own youth academy.

“I ended up watching it with my mates along at the Rollerbowl in Rosyth.

“Watching the Brazil game, two of us thought it was clever to go and get our hair dyed blond!

“There we were, Scotland strips on, watching as John Collins scores the penalty.

‘A massive plus’

“Looking at it as a supporter, I always have a feeling of excitement and pride.

“Okay, the results sometimes don’t go for us. But getting to major tournaments is a massive plus for a country our size.”

Crawford made his debut for Scotland in the Kirin Cup in 1995. But he had to wait six years for his next appearance in dark blue.

He went on to rack up 25 caps and four goals for his country before his final outing agains Sweden in November 2004.

Pride is also the overwhelming emotion from those days as a player with the national team.

Stevie Crawford (left) holds off a Faroe Islands defender playing for Scotland. Image: SNS.

And, two decades on, he has moved to clear up any doubts over his passion for Scotland because of one pre-match difficulty he encountered.

“Any time I pulled on the Scotland jersey, it was an unbelievable feeling of pride, because I know what it meant to my family,” added the ex-Raith Rovers, Dundee United, Aberdeen and Millwall striker.

“I said from when I was seven years old that I wanted to play with Scotland.

“So, to get the opportunity to do that, you have to deal with those feelings. You’re going out to compete and it can be a bit overwhelming.

‘I had to check my emotions’

“I now get asked the question, ‘why were you not singing the national anthem?’. Even close friends have asked, because I was really quite patriotic.

“I couldn’t – because I would have started greeting! That’s the honest answer.

“I had to check my emotions. At times, I was biting my lip.

“I was singing it in my head, but to actually physically sing it, I couldn’t.

Stevie Crawford at Dunfermline Athletic FC's East End Park.
Stevie Crawford is looking forward to Dunfermline hosting a Euro 2024 Fan Zone. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I know that sounds like fairytale stuff or getting carried away, but it was the reality.

“I had to get myself in check to go out and play a game of football.

“So I’ll never criticise, when the camera goes down the line and people might think, ‘look at him, he’s not bothered about playing for his country’.

“Sometimes it’s the opposite, that they’re actually more proud to be there.”

