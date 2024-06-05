Stevie Crawford ‘immersed’ in newly-launched academy as ex-Dunfermline boss lays out managerial future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stevie Crawford ‘immersed’ in newly-launched academy as ex-Dunfermline boss lays out managerial future

The former Dunfermline player and boss was most recently head coach at Cowdenbeath at the end of the season.

Stevie Crawford at Dunfermline Athletic FC's East End Park.
Stevie Crawford has launched his own youth academy. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Stevie Crawford insists he is ‘fully immersed’ in his newly-launched academy after turning his back on management – for the time being.

The former Dunfermline and East Fife boss, and Dundee United assistant, has set up the ‘Stevie Crawford Football Academy’ after a short spell in charge at Cowdenbeath.

There was an opportunity to stay on at the Blue Brazil for next season following his four games in charge at the end of the Lowland League campaign.

But the 50-year-old decided the time was right to set up on his own.

Stevie Crawford at Dunfermline Athletic FC's East End Park.
Stevie Crawford says he wants to give something back to the Dunfermline community. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Based at Dunfermline High School, Crawford will coach children – both boys and girls – across ages from eight to 16.

It is a bold step from the former Scotland internationalist, who only a little over a year ago was coaching in the Scottish Premiership with United.

However, the ex-Raith Rovers, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Millwall striker, who is a UEFA Pro Licence holder, says he is determined to ‘give something back’ to his local community.

“I’ve got my academy – the Stevie Crawford Football Academy – up and running,” he said. “A week past Monday we started officially.

“The journey’s been a challenging one, just starting up a small business.

‘An open canvas’

“First and foremost, it’s about kids enjoying their football and I want it to be kids of all levels.

“And it was important to me that it was in the Dunfermline community. I wanted to give Dunfermline something back.

“As much as I wanted the academy to be a success for myself, it’s also about reaching out to the community and bringing people together.

“And I’m not setting up an academy where I want to just have elite players.

“I want it to be an open canvas for the community, to give kids the opportunity to get better and to feel good about themselves.”

Stevie Crawford on the touchline during his time at Dundee United.
Stevie Crawford on the touchline during his time at Dundee United in his last job in the SPFL. Image: SNS

The venture has been a while in the making.

After leaving United in March last year, it was a serious consideration. But then came a stint as head coach of East of Scotland side Rosyth and, when they folded, his time at Cowdenbeath.

Management in the senior game has not been ruled out forever, but Crawford is now dedicated to the local youths.

“I tinkered with launching an academy after we [he and Liam Fox] lost our jobs at Dundee United,” he added.

“I took maybe eight weeks off just to think about where I was going next, and after that period and with nothing coming up that I really fancied, I thought about the academy.

‘Fully immersed’

“I sat for three or four weeks and worked on a few things, but then I decided it wasn’t the right time for it.

“I just don’t feel that with the way I would like to manage or be an assistant it would be the right time in my life [to go back into management] just now.

“So, I’m fully immersed in the academy.

“Unless the jobs that come up are absolutely too good to be true then the academy is going to be getting my full attention.”

Crawford was speaking as he returned to East End Park ahead of his old club hosting the Dunfermline City Fanzone during the forthcoming Euros.

