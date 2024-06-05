Stevie Crawford ‘immersed’ in newly-launched academy as ex-Dunfermline boss lays out managerial future

Stevie Crawford insists he is ‘fully immersed’ in his newly-launched academy after turning his back on management – for the time being.

The former Dunfermline and East Fife boss, and Dundee United assistant, has set up the ‘Stevie Crawford Football Academy’ after a short spell in charge at Cowdenbeath.

There was an opportunity to stay on at the Blue Brazil for next season following his four games in charge at the end of the Lowland League campaign.

But the 50-year-old decided the time was right to set up on his own.

Based at Dunfermline High School, Crawford will coach children – both boys and girls – across ages from eight to 16.

It is a bold step from the former Scotland internationalist, who only a little over a year ago was coaching in the Scottish Premiership with United.

However, the ex-Raith Rovers, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Millwall striker, who is a UEFA Pro Licence holder, says he is determined to ‘give something back’ to his local community.

“I’ve got my academy – the Stevie Crawford Football Academy – up and running,” he said. “A week past Monday we started officially.

“The journey’s been a challenging one, just starting up a small business.

‘An open canvas’

“First and foremost, it’s about kids enjoying their football and I want it to be kids of all levels.

“And it was important to me that it was in the Dunfermline community. I wanted to give Dunfermline something back.

“As much as I wanted the academy to be a success for myself, it’s also about reaching out to the community and bringing people together.

“And I’m not setting up an academy where I want to just have elite players.

“I want it to be an open canvas for the community, to give kids the opportunity to get better and to feel good about themselves.”

The venture has been a while in the making.

After leaving United in March last year, it was a serious consideration. But then came a stint as head coach of East of Scotland side Rosyth and, when they folded, his time at Cowdenbeath.

Management in the senior game has not been ruled out forever, but Crawford is now dedicated to the local youths.

“I tinkered with launching an academy after we [he and Liam Fox] lost our jobs at Dundee United,” he added.

“I took maybe eight weeks off just to think about where I was going next, and after that period and with nothing coming up that I really fancied, I thought about the academy.

‘Fully immersed’

“I sat for three or four weeks and worked on a few things, but then I decided it wasn’t the right time for it.

“I just don’t feel that with the way I would like to manage or be an assistant it would be the right time in my life [to go back into management] just now.

“So, I’m fully immersed in the academy.

“Unless the jobs that come up are absolutely too good to be true then the academy is going to be getting my full attention.”

• Crawford was speaking as he returned to East End Park ahead of his old club hosting the Dunfermline City Fanzone during the forthcoming Euros.