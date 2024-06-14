St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler ready to hit the ground running in pre-season

Sven Sprangler is confident there is a lot more to come from him in a St Johnstone shirt.

And the Austrian midfielder views the start of pre-season next week as his opportunity to put down a marker for his first full campaign in Scottish football.

Sprangler was a free agent this time last year and the red tape for his move to Perth wasn’t sorted out until deep into September.

After instantly claiming a starting place under Steven MacLean, the 29-year-old became a bit-part player in the first few months of Craig Levein’s time in charge, before fighting his way back into the first team towards the end of February.

A knee injury finished his season prematurely.

But Sprangler has put his few weeks away from McDiarmid Park to good use and fitness won’t be an issue on day one of pre-season training.

“I have been working hard to make sure I am ready for pre-season,” he said.

“I am looking forward to another season here and being part of things.

“I want to score goals this season and help to create some.

“But first I have to make sure I am part of the team and play every week – that is my main goal.”

Sprangler ‘nervous’ watching Saints’ relegation battle

It had been feared that Sprangler would need an operation on the knee he injured at Celtic Park in March.

That didn’t turn out to be the case.

However, even though he returned to Perth following rehab in Austria, he wasn’t able to play a part in Saints’ stressful Premiership survival battle.

“I was nervous watching towards the end of last season but I always trusted the quality of the team,” said Sprangler, who has signed a new one-year contract.

“I was sure we would stay in the league because the lads did very well and were doing everything for the club.

“When you are injured and not playing, it makes you more nervous because you can’t do anything to help.

“And when I was back home in Austria I was only watching the matches on my laptop.

“I always felt the team would stay up because of the players we have.”