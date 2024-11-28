Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle closure recommendation branded ‘disgraceful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle closure recommendation branded ‘disgraceful’

Councillors will vote on the future of the attractions at a city governance committee meeting on Monday.

By Laura Devlin
The 18th tee at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson.
The possible closure of Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle has been labelled “disgraceful” by opposition councillors.

A vote will take place next week on the future of the two city attractions but council officers have recommended the axe should fall on both.

It comes amid increasing financial pressure on Leisure and Culture Dundee – the arms length organisation which runs the facilities on behalf of the local authority.

Leisure and Culture Dundee would save more than £400,000 each year if the Caird Park courses and Broughty Castle are shut.

But the proposed closures have proven unpopular with the local community and a public consultation asking people for their views revealed overwhelming opposition.

‘What a pointless consultation’

Among those speaking out against the potential closures is Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan.

“There are serious questions about just how meaningless this consultation has been”. he said.

“Ninety-one per cent of people responding to the Broughty Castle Museum consultation said closing the museum would have a negative impact.

“What a pointless consultation if the public’s strong view to keep the museum open is simply ignored.”

The Broughty Castle museum is under threat. Image: Paul Reid.

He added: “We should be encouraging more people to visit Broughty Ferry and boosting the local economy and closing the castle museum would do the opposite.

“Local residents and the business community will be outraged at this disgraceful closure recommendation.”

Fears over impact

His views were echoed by fellow Lib Dem councillor Daniel Coleman, who said the prospect of the Caird Park golf course shutting for good could be damaging for locals.

He added: “The recommendations to close Caird Park Golf Course and Broughty Castle Museum are disgraceful.

“Caird Park Golf Course is in my ward and I know from so many local residents its loss would be keenly felt.

Dundee councillor, Daniel Coleman.
Dundee councillor, Daniel Coleman. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“There are many who enjoy golfing there for both physical activity and it is particularly for more elderly course users a social outing.

“This recommendation to close the golf course would simply be the council promoting loneliness, isolation and loss of physical activity amongst its own population.”

Responding to the criticism, Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn said: “I think what the opposition members are saying is a bit disingenuous.

“This is a report from officers following the consultation – which they agreed to.

“On Monday, we will make the decisions (on any closures) as a committee and all the options will be considered.

“It’s a bit too early to say it’s disgraceful because there’s not been any decisions made at this time.”

Conversation