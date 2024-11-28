Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle closure recommendation branded ‘disgraceful’

The possible closure of Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle has been labelled “disgraceful” by opposition councillors.

A vote will take place next week on the future of the two city attractions but council officers have recommended the axe should fall on both.

It comes amid increasing financial pressure on Leisure and Culture Dundee – the arms length organisation which runs the facilities on behalf of the local authority.

Leisure and Culture Dundee would save more than £400,000 each year if the Caird Park courses and Broughty Castle are shut.

But the proposed closures have proven unpopular with the local community and a public consultation asking people for their views revealed overwhelming opposition.

‘What a pointless consultation’

Among those speaking out against the potential closures is Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan.

“There are serious questions about just how meaningless this consultation has been”. he said.

“Ninety-one per cent of people responding to the Broughty Castle Museum consultation said closing the museum would have a negative impact.

“What a pointless consultation if the public’s strong view to keep the museum open is simply ignored.”

He added: “We should be encouraging more people to visit Broughty Ferry and boosting the local economy and closing the castle museum would do the opposite.

“Local residents and the business community will be outraged at this disgraceful closure recommendation.”

Fears over impact

His views were echoed by fellow Lib Dem councillor Daniel Coleman, who said the prospect of the Caird Park golf course shutting for good could be damaging for locals.

He added: “The recommendations to close Caird Park Golf Course and Broughty Castle Museum are disgraceful.

“Caird Park Golf Course is in my ward and I know from so many local residents its loss would be keenly felt.

“There are many who enjoy golfing there for both physical activity and it is particularly for more elderly course users a social outing.

“This recommendation to close the golf course would simply be the council promoting loneliness, isolation and loss of physical activity amongst its own population.”

Responding to the criticism, Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn said: “I think what the opposition members are saying is a bit disingenuous.

“This is a report from officers following the consultation – which they agreed to.

“On Monday, we will make the decisions (on any closures) as a committee and all the options will be considered.

“It’s a bit too early to say it’s disgraceful because there’s not been any decisions made at this time.”