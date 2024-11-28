Dundee primary school closure plans still on as new consultation dates revealed

Plans to shut a Dundee primary school are still on the table despite concerns from the city’s Catholic community.

Last month, Dundee City Council unveiled proposals to permanently close St Pius Primary School.

This could see the Douglas school shut in July 2026.

The catchment area for St Francis RC Primary School would then be expanded to accommodate pupils who fall under the St Pius area.

Councillors on the education committee were asked to formally approve a public consultation on the proposals when they met in late October.

If agreed, it would’ve begun on November 4 and lasted until December 17.

Concerns over ‘geographical imbalance’

However, concerns were raised that the closure of St Pius Primary could lead to a “geographical imbalance” in the provision of Catholic education in Dundee.

The committee subsequently agreed to defer the public consultation for further discussions to be held.

In the weeks following the October meeting, council representatives held talks with the Bishop of the Diocese of Dunkeld.

It was agreed the two parties would work together to to consider a “wider strategic approach” to the provision of the Catholic education in the city.

Diocesan representatives will also work closely with the St Pius Primary community to hear their concerns and views to ensure they are fully represented.

Councillors are now being asked to approve new dates for the public consultation.

If given the green-light, it will begin on January 6. Public meetings will be held during the week beginning January 27.

The consultation would end on February 19 before a final decision on any closure is taken in June.

Why could St Pius Primary close?

Dundee City Council say the proposed closure will save them £911,800 from the 2027/28 financial year onwards.

Approximately £571,000 would be saved in the 2026/27 financial year.

The school roll has also been in decline for several years and is not projected to increase.