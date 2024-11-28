Dundee primary school closure plans still on as new consultation dates revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee primary school closure plans still on as new consultation dates revealed

Dundee City Council are proposing to shut St Pius Primary in 2026.

By Laura Devlin
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

Plans to shut a Dundee primary school are still on the table despite concerns from the city’s Catholic community.

Last month, Dundee City Council unveiled proposals to permanently close St Pius Primary School.

This could see the Douglas school shut in July 2026.

The catchment area for St Francis RC Primary School would then be expanded to accommodate pupils who fall under the St Pius area.

Councillors on the education committee were asked to formally approve a public consultation on the proposals when they met in late October.

If agreed, it would’ve begun on November 4 and lasted until December 17.

Concerns over ‘geographical imbalance’

However, concerns were raised that the closure of St Pius Primary could lead to a “geographical imbalance” in the provision of Catholic education in Dundee.

The committee subsequently agreed to defer the public consultation for further discussions to be held.

In the weeks following the October meeting, council representatives held talks with the Bishop of the Diocese of Dunkeld.

St Francis Primary (located at the North East Campus) could accommodate the extra pupils. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It was agreed the two parties would work together to to consider a “wider strategic approach” to the provision of the Catholic education in the city.

Diocesan representatives will also work closely with the St Pius Primary community to hear their concerns and views to ensure they are fully represented.

Councillors are now being asked to approve new dates for the public consultation.

If given the green-light, it will begin on January 6. Public meetings will be held during the week beginning January 27.

The consultation would end on February 19 before a final decision on any closure is taken in June.

Why could St Pius Primary close?

Dundee City Council say the proposed closure will save them £911,800 from the 2027/28 financial year onwards.

Approximately £571,000 would be saved in the 2026/27 financial year.

The school roll has also been in decline for several years and is not projected to increase.

