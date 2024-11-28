Forfar boy who twice beat cancer and survived cardiac arrest dies aged 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar boy who twice beat cancer and survived cardiac arrest dies aged 11

Charlie Smith's parents have described him as "a diamond" and "a smiler who always got up fighting".

By Lindsey Hamilton
Charlie Smith from Forfar, who has died aged 11. Image: Liam Smith
Charlie Smith from Forfar, who has died aged 11. Image: Liam Smith

A Forfar boy who twice beat cancer and survived a cardiac arrest has died aged 11.

Charlie Smith passed away on Monday with his family at his bedside only two hours after arriving home from the Sick Kids’ Hospital in Edinburgh.

The P7 pupil at Langlands Primary School overcame cancer as a youngster but this year he was diagnosed with tumours on his spine.

Heartbroken parents Liam and Riona have described Charlie as “one of a kind”.

Dad’s tribute to son who ‘always got up fighting’

Liam told The Courier: “Charlie was a diamond. Nothing ever beat that kid – he was a smiler and always got up fighting.”

Just two and a half years into his life, Charlie had already beaten kidney and pelvic cancer.

At the time, Liam and Riona spoke of their joy at their son being in remission.

Charlie started school and was well until he was in primary six.

In October 2022 he began to feel unwell and was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after he and his parents noticed a lump in his throat.

Charlie aged one with his dad Liam and mum Riona.
Charlie aged one with his dad Liam and mum Riona. Image: DC Thomson

Doctors removed that and he was doing well when, in August 2023, he began to complain of pain in his legs, which led to problems with his bladder.

Then in February this year, he was diagnosed with tumours on his spine.

He received three cycles of chemotherapy but Liam said the treatment did not work well.

He said: “In July they changed his treatment regime but by September he began to have trouble swallowing.

“Initially it was thought it might just be the side effects of the chemo but his condition continued to deteriorate and he was taken to Ninewells.

Charlie received treatment for his tumours. Image: Liam Smith
Charlie in hospital. Image: Liam Smith

“I was in seeing him one day in September and had just popped out when the nurse came running for me.

“Charlie had had a cardiac arrest and when I ran back in they were carrying out CPR on him.

“They managed to bring him back after eight minutes.”

The following day, Charlie was put into an induced coma and transferred to the Sick Kids’ Hospital.

Liam said: “After a scan there the next day doctors told us there was no more treatment available for Charlie – that he was very poorly.

Charlie attended Langlands Primary School. Image: Liam Smith
Charlie (front) with siblings Kelseigh, Lewis and Rileigh.
Charlie (front) with siblings Kelseigh, Lewis and Rileigh. Image: Liam Smith

“The cancer had spread on his spine and was affecting his brain stem as well.

“We were warned that we probably had around 48 hours with him and that he wouldn’t wake up.

“Two hours later Charlie was awake and trying to speak.”

Charlie’s family stayed with him in hospital as much as they could over the next few weeks as they were not allowed to take him out.

Then on Sunday, doctors met his parents and said that if they wanted to take him home to Forfar, now was the time.

Charlie with baby brother Harris.
Charlie with baby brother Harris. Image: Liam Smith

Liam said: “We didn’t know what to do but the doctors said it was now or never – we were told he might not even make it home.”

However, he did make it home and died later that day with his parents and siblings Kelseigh, 13, Rileigh 12, Lewis, seven, and Harris, eight months, at his side.

Liam added: “We are so glad we could bring him home to die with his family.

“Charlie had the worst time but he still came back smiling – he really was a one-off.”

A funeral is planned at Parkgrove Crematorium at Friockheim but a date has not yet been set.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Bryan Ash
Angus man stabbed teen with screwdriver and stamped on his head
A council-run team of trades for repairs to local authority homes is being considered. Image: Shutterstock
Could Angus build its own in-house hit squad to repair the area's 7,700 council…
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Rebuilding flood-ravaged Brechin homes not 'suitable' in the long term
Stock image of same-sex wedding. Image: Shutterstock
Wedding couples quest as Angus prepares to lead way in 10-year anniversary celebration of…
6
A car ended up in a field following the crash at Muirhead. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Two people taken to hospital after crash near Angus village
Graeme Murray
Pool player pulled knife over 8-ball skills disrespect in Montrose
Security fencing now surrounds Forfar Police HQ. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Ring of steel signals end of the road for Forfar police station
2
Angus visitors arrive in all manner of transport. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Staycation visitors help Angus net £306 million tourism bonanza last year
2
Montrose restaurant Peking Palace to close
Montrose Chinese restaurant closing as owners quit after 20 years
UK driving licence
Driver cleared of fake licence charge after Angus crash

Conversation