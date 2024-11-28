Perthshire Planning Ahead: Fears over Auchterarder Sainsbury’s and Apex Pitlochry housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Fears over Auchterarder Sainsbury’s and Apex Pitlochry housing

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
The proposed Sainsbury's supermarket site at Feus, Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View
Concern has been raised over a new Sainsbury’s Local store planned for Auchterarder.

The supermarket chain has earmarked a site on the northern side of the A824 at The Feus previously occupied by a haulage depot.

If approved, the convenience store will feature a 28-bay car park and be accessible from The Feus for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

So far six people have commented on the planning application. Three have been in support, two have objected and one has been neutral.

Yvonne Monney Anderson was concerned the proposal appeared to show no reinforcement of an existing wooden fence.

“If not doubled up, customers will compromise the privacy of the house owners,” she wrote.

Fellow objector Michael Core felt the Benton Road roundabout – earmarked for commercial units – would have been a better location for the store.

The roundabout at Feus and Benton Road. Image: Google Street View

“The access from the roundabout would ensure that the local roads and residents are not impacted,” he wrote.

He also claimed traffic on the Feus can be “chaotic”, and that “everything [would] grind to a halt” if the new store is built.

However, supporter Robert Haynes was happy to see the provision of a cash machine and felt a new store would add “much-needed variety” and reduce the need for locals to travel to Perth or Crieff.

He did, however, suggest the introduction of parking restrictions at this part of the Feus.

Interested parties have until December 4 to comment on the proposal.

Dunkeld yoga studio may become holiday let

A pair of businesswomen have applied to replace a Dunkeld yoga studio with permanent short-term accommodation.

Alexandra Kettles and Catriona Waldron run Eastwood Events.

They want their yoga retreat at Gardeners Cottage in Eastwood House, Boat Road to become a two-person holiday let.

Eastwood House in Dunkeld. Image: Eastwood House

Their application form said: “We had listed building consent to upgrade the existing derelict workshop as a multi-purpose space for our retreat clients.

“Having completed works in April 2020 we were halted by Covid.

“The workshop sat empty for the next year, a period when our overall business income entirely ceased.

“By mid-2021 it was clear the retreat business would not recover.

“In line with Covid rules then in place, we started using the workshop as a two-person studio let, which continues to this date.”

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the retrospective planning application.

Perth city centre council offices could become luxury hotel

Plans have been unveiled to turn a former council office building in Perth city centre into a luxury hotel.

Hotel development company Lock Terrace Limited has lodged a planning application to convert 1-5 High Street into a 74-room hotel.

The proposal submitted to Perth and Kinross Council includes plans to add two additional floors to the rear of the historic building.

1-5 High Street, Perth which could be converted into a hotel
1-5 High Street, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The council came under fire for the sale of the building when the plans emerged in 2020.

Cross-party councillors questioned why the authority was selling offices for £1 when it was renting space in Pullar House for £2.5m a year.

The public can comment on the planning application until December 20.

Image revealed of Alyth home for ‘young couple’

An artist’s impression shows how a new home on a rural estate near Alyth could look.

Adam Ramsay has applied to convert a former farm cottage near Bamff into a house for a “young couple”.

The proposal is for land 25m west of Gauldswell Schoolhouse on the Tullymurdoch road south-east of Drumderg wind farm.

How the new home may look. Image: Haar Architects

The image was created by Haar Architects.

The supporting statement said: “The proposal seeks to restore and extend the original farm cottage to create a home for a young couple on the family estate.

“The extension is to the garage end, with an outdoor cooking area defining the new entrance.

“The larch cladding will weather over time to match the tones of the existing building.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.

Neighbour slams Apex’s Pitlochry housing plan

A hotel chain has been criticised for trying to convert a seven-bedroom Pitlochry home into staff accommodation.

Pine Trees on Strathview Terrace was this month reopened after a £3m takeover from Apex Hotels in July 2023.

Apex has now applied to utilise a large semi-detached home on West Moulin Road for worker accommodation.

Neighbour Neil Harris believes the planning application is “deficient”.

A seven-bedroom home could accommodate Apex hotel staff. Image: J&H Mitchell estate agent

His objection letter said: “It would be inappropriate to site a staff accommodation unit in West Moulin Road, as it is a very quiet neighbourhood, with the majority of owner/occupiers being retired.

“A seven-bedroom property accommodating young hotel staff would be out of character and inappropriate.

“Changing the class use of this dwelling to staff accommodation is taking yet another residential house off the market and has denied a local family the opportunity to move up the property ladder.

“It would be more appropriate to accommodate their staff within the hotel, or the ancillary buildings or erect staff accommodation within the grounds.”

The hotel opened on November 6 – four months after the closing date for the West Moulin Road home, marketed by J&H Mitchell estate agents for offers over £410,000.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the application.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Auchterarder Sainsbury’s

Dunkeld yoga studio to holiday let

Perth luxury hotel

Alyth home for ‘young couple’

Pitlochry Apex staff house

