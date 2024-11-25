£1 council offices in Perth could become 74-room luxury hotel with ‘managed attractions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1 council offices in Perth could become 74-room luxury hotel with ‘managed attractions’

A hotel development company has submitted plans for the High Street building, which was being sold off for £1.

By Andrew Robson
1-5 High Street, Perth which could be converted into a hotel
1-5 High Street, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Plans have been unveiled to turn a former council office building in Perth city centre into a luxury hotel.

Hotel development company Lock Terrace Limited has lodged a planning application to convert 1-5 High Street into a 74-room hotel.

The proposal submitted to Perth and Kinross Council includes plans to add two additional floors to the rear of the historic building.

Perth and Kinross Council came under fire for the sale of the building when the plans emerged in 2020.

Cross-party councillors questioned why the authority was selling offices for £1 when it was renting space in Pullar House for £2.5m a year.

Plans for boutique hotel in Perth city centre unveiled

If approved, developers will also remodel the existing rear garage building into a back-of-house space and landscape the existing courtyard.

Additionally, the existing jail cells, courtroom and chapel spaces will be turned into “managed attractions, feature rooms, and meeting rooms.”

The design statement says: “The proposal will present a significant improvement and enhancement of the present situation and to the wider area, providing a high-quality hotel development that also assists in celebrating the history of the area.

“The development, importantly, safeguards this at-risk building in the long term by reconnecting it to the town centre and provides a sustainable and valuable use for this building whilst maintaining its heritage assets for future generations.”

The local authority previously declared the building was not suitable for “efficient office accommodation”.

Members of the public can comment on the planning application until December 20.

In September, the council’s planning chief David Littlejohn updated councillors on the progress of the development.

Elsewhere, the demolition of Crieff’s Drummond Arms Hotel could cost Perth and Kinross Council £3 million.

Conversation