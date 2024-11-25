Clark Robertson injury latest as Dundee star Josh Mulligan reveals why he limped off in Hibs victory

Dundee are waiting anxiously over Clark Robertson’s injury picked up in the weekend win over Hibs.

The experienced defender limped off after just 10 minutes with a muscle problem.

It was just Robertson’s eighth appearance for the club since signing in the summer after he missed the first few months of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

This is a different issue but could keep him out for some key matches.

Robertson was due to have the injury scanned on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.

“He felt his quad a little bit. Hopefully we got him off in time and it’s not too bad,” Docherty said on Saturday.

“But we’ll have to wait and see.”

With Joe Shaughnessy still out long term and youngster Luke Graham out on loan, the Dark Blues will be a little light on central defenders if Robertson misses any upcoming matches.

Ryan Astley replaced Robertson on Saturday but there was no further option on the bench with Jordan McGhee utilised in midfield.

Josh Mulligan

Meanwhile, Josh Mulligan isn’t expected to be out for any time after he also limped off late in the game.

The Scotland U/21 star put in a superb performance, picking up the Player of the Match award from broadcasters Premier Sports.

He said: “I just felt a bit of cramp in my hamstring.

“I’ve torn it before and I know how bad hamstrings can be.

“I just wanted to make sure it was OK.”

Dundee are next in action on Saturday as they travel to face Kilmarnock in the Premiership for the third time in two months.