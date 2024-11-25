Clark Robertson injury latest as Dundee star Josh Mulligan reveals why he limped off in Hibs victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Clark Robertson injury latest as Dundee star Josh Mulligan reveals why he limped off in Hibs victory

Both players went off with injuries in the 4-1 win.

By George Cran
Clark Robertson
Dundee defender Clark Robertson. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Dundee are waiting anxiously over Clark Robertson’s injury picked up in the weekend win over Hibs.

The experienced defender limped off after just 10 minutes with a muscle problem.

It was just Robertson’s eighth appearance for the club since signing in the summer after he missed the first few months of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

This is a different issue but could keep him out for some key matches.

Image: Clark Robertson started his first game for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Clark Robertson limped off in the weekend win over Hibs. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Robertson was due to have the injury scanned on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.

“He felt his quad a little bit. Hopefully we got him off in time and it’s not too bad,” Docherty said on Saturday.

“But we’ll have to wait and see.”

With Joe Shaughnessy still out long term and youngster Luke Graham out on loan, the Dark Blues will be a little light on central defenders if Robertson misses any upcoming matches.

Ryan Astley replaced Robertson on Saturday but there was no further option on the bench with Jordan McGhee utilised in midfield.

Josh Mulligan

Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back as he earned the Player of the Match award. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Meanwhile, Josh Mulligan isn’t expected to be out for any time after he also limped off late in the game.

The Scotland U/21 star put in a superb performance, picking up the Player of the Match award from broadcasters Premier Sports.

He said: “I just felt a bit of cramp in my hamstring.

“I’ve torn it before and I know how bad hamstrings can be.

“I just wanted to make sure it was OK.”

Dundee are next in action on Saturday as they travel to face Kilmarnock in the Premiership for the third time in two months.

