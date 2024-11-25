Raith Rovers considering ‘fresh blood’ after two key board members step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers considering ‘fresh blood’ after two key board members step down

Chairman Steven MacDonald and director David Sinton have left their positions.

By Iain Collin
Departed Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald.
Steven MacDonald has stepped down from his position as Raith Rovers chairman. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers will consider adding ‘fresh blood’ to their board following the exits of two high-profile directors.

Vice-chairman Colin Smart has stepped up to the role of chairman on an interim basis in the wake of the departure of Steven MacDonald.

Director and former chairman David Sinton has also stepped down from the Stark’s Park board.

It leaves the Championship outfit with a leadership group of five, with the club’s rules currently allowing for eight members.

Steven MacDonald and ex-Rovers manager Ian Murray with a club scarf.
Steven MacDonald was at the helm when previous Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was appointed. Image: SNS.

Raith have expressed their ‘gratitude and appreciation’ to MacDonald and Sinton ‘for their dedicated service and significant contributions to the football club’.

Chief executive Andy Barrowman has indicated Rovers will now weigh up their options in replacing the duo.

“Colin has assumed the role of interim chairman in the short-term and we’ll see how that goes,” commented Barrowman.

“But we’re always looking to strengthen our board. At a club like Raith Rovers, skill-set is important.

“And there are some areas we’re weaker in and other areas where we’re stronger.

Skill-set

“So, we’re always on the look-out, there are always conversations, and absolutely we’ll be looking to add to the skill-set.”

MacDonald joined the board in February 2019 and stepped up to the role of chairman in April 2022.

He was said to be ‘instrumental’ in helping smooth the takeover of May last year.

“It has been an absolute honour serving as director and chairman of Raith Rovers,” said MacDonald in a statement.

“And I must give a big thank you to my good friend [honorary president] Alex Penman for inviting me to join and introducing me to [previous owner] John Sim.

Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“To John, thank you so much for taking me on as a director then as chairman, a position which I felt truly honoured to have held.

“To the current board, what a rollercoaster it’s been. The highs and lows of football have brought excitement, passion, laughter, and tears.

“What an incredible 20 months it has been! I wish you all the best as you continue building the club towards a successful future.”

Sinton first served as Chairman in 2005, after playing a key role in the community buy-out that year. He then rejoined the board in 2017.

Highs and lows

“I have been involved in Raith Rovers on and off for the best part of 20 years and have experienced the highs and lows that football brings,” he said.

“Having stayed on after the new management group took over last year, to assist with continuity, I feel now is an appropriate time to retire to make way for new – and possibly younger – blood.

“I have immensely enjoyed my time at Raith Rovers and would like to thank all involved with the club for making the journey so positive, even during the hard times.”

