Raith Rovers considering ‘fresh blood’ after two key board members step down

Raith Rovers will consider adding ‘fresh blood’ to their board following the exits of two high-profile directors.

Vice-chairman Colin Smart has stepped up to the role of chairman on an interim basis in the wake of the departure of Steven MacDonald.

Director and former chairman David Sinton has also stepped down from the Stark’s Park board.

It leaves the Championship outfit with a leadership group of five, with the club’s rules currently allowing for eight members.

Raith have expressed their ‘gratitude and appreciation’ to MacDonald and Sinton ‘for their dedicated service and significant contributions to the football club’.

Chief executive Andy Barrowman has indicated Rovers will now weigh up their options in replacing the duo.

“Colin has assumed the role of interim chairman in the short-term and we’ll see how that goes,” commented Barrowman.

“But we’re always looking to strengthen our board. At a club like Raith Rovers, skill-set is important.

“And there are some areas we’re weaker in and other areas where we’re stronger.

Skill-set

“So, we’re always on the look-out, there are always conversations, and absolutely we’ll be looking to add to the skill-set.”

MacDonald joined the board in February 2019 and stepped up to the role of chairman in April 2022.

He was said to be ‘instrumental’ in helping smooth the takeover of May last year.

“It has been an absolute honour serving as director and chairman of Raith Rovers,” said MacDonald in a statement.

“And I must give a big thank you to my good friend [honorary president] Alex Penman for inviting me to join and introducing me to [previous owner] John Sim.

“To John, thank you so much for taking me on as a director then as chairman, a position which I felt truly honoured to have held.

“To the current board, what a rollercoaster it’s been. The highs and lows of football have brought excitement, passion, laughter, and tears.

“What an incredible 20 months it has been! I wish you all the best as you continue building the club towards a successful future.”

Sinton first served as Chairman in 2005, after playing a key role in the community buy-out that year. He then rejoined the board in 2017.

Highs and lows

“I have been involved in Raith Rovers on and off for the best part of 20 years and have experienced the highs and lows that football brings,” he said.

“Having stayed on after the new management group took over last year, to assist with continuity, I feel now is an appropriate time to retire to make way for new – and possibly younger – blood.

“I have immensely enjoyed my time at Raith Rovers and would like to thank all involved with the club for making the journey so positive, even during the hard times.”