Jason Manford adds Dundee and Dunfermline dates to UK tour

Comedian Jason Manford has announced Dundee and Dunfermline dates as part of his UK tour.

A Manford All Seasons will visit the Caird Hall and Alhambra Theatre in April 2025.

It comes as the comic – who this year joined BBC drama Waterloo Road – has added nearly 90 new shows to dates already announced.

Manford said: “I’m absolutely blown away by the response to this tour so far.

“I love touring and bringing some chuckles in these difficult times and so adding these dates means I can see even more of you all over the country.”

Other highlights of Manford’s TV career include hosting BBC One quiz show The Answer Run and The Royal Variety Performance.

He will be back on television this December for the BBC Christmas special of Have I Got Sport For You – a new spin-off of the show Have I Got News For You.

Jason Manford: Other dates on 2025 UK tour

Inverness: April 23 2025

Aberdeen: April 25 2025

Glasgow: June 20 2025

Tickets for the Dundee and Dunfermline gigs go on sale at 10am on November 29 from Jason Manford’s website.