Clark Robertson’s Dundee recovery timeline revealed as Dark Blues lose ANOTHER experienced campaigner to injury

Dundee expect to be without experienced defender Clark Robertson for the next month.

The 31-year-old limped off after just 10 minutes of the weekend win over Hibs at Dens Park.

A scan on Monday revealed damage to his thigh and the expectation is he will be out for around four weeks.

That would see him miss a busy triple header next week as the Dark Blues face Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Hearts in the space of eight days.

Following that is a weekend off due to the Premier Sports Cup Final before a Premiership trip to Rangers on December 21.

The hope is he’ll be back for that Ibrox clash, if not the Ross County Boxing Day fixture.

Manager Tony Docherty confirmed the bad news, saying: “Clark picked up a quad strain against Hibs.

“His scan came back and hopefully he’s not out too long, hopefully around four weeks.

“We’re hoping we have him back for the pre-Christmas games.

“It was good professionalism from him to come off as quickly as he did. The hamstring injury in the summer he played on with it and it was a long one.

“Hopefully we’ve caught this one at the right time and he’ll only be out three or four weeks.”

‘Another to add to the list’

More bad news on the injury front has struck another experienced campaigner.

Robertson joins Scott Fraser and Joe Shaughnessy as well as Ziyad Larkeche on the injury list.

And now Curtis Main can be added to that.

The 32-year-old came off the bench to notch his sixth goal of the season against Hibs last weekend.

However, his bid for a return to the starting XI has hit a snag after injuring his knee in training this week.

A timescale for his return is not yet known.

Returning to the squad this weekend will be loan winger Julien Vetro following the all-clear from parent club Burnley after he fainted before the home Kilmarnock clash at the start of the month.

Revealing the bad news on Main, Docherty said: “We have another one to add to the list, unfortunately.

“Curtis Main is going for a scan on Thursday, he’s tweaked his knee.

“He did it in training on Tuesday.

“So another to add to the list with Joe Shaughnessy, Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser who is making really good recovery.

“We’ve got a lot coming back in three or four weeks, but at this period at the moment, we’ve picked up a few injuries going into a quite heavy period of games.

“But pleased to report that Josh Mulligan is fine, Fin Robertson’s fine.

“Julien Vetro will return on Friday, so he’ll be back in the building.”