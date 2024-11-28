Clark Robertson’s Dundee recovery timeline revealed as Dark Blues lose ANOTHER experienced campaigner to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Clark Robertson’s Dundee recovery timeline revealed as Dark Blues lose ANOTHER experienced campaigner to injury

The Dark Blues have a number of fitness concerns right now - but one player will be back available this weekend.

By George Cran
Clark Robertson
Dundee defender Clark Robertson. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Dundee expect to be without experienced defender Clark Robertson for the next month.

The 31-year-old limped off after just 10 minutes of the weekend win over Hibs at Dens Park.

A scan on Monday revealed damage to his thigh and the expectation is he will be out for around four weeks.

That would see him miss a busy triple header next week as the Dark Blues face Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Hearts in the space of eight days.

Following that is a weekend off due to the Premier Sports Cup Final before a Premiership trip to Rangers on December 21.

Clark Robertson tidies up on his Dundee debut alongside Billy Koumetio. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Clark Robertson has provided presence at the back for Dundee but has suffered a second injury this term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The hope is he’ll be back for that Ibrox clash, if not the Ross County Boxing Day fixture.

Manager Tony Docherty confirmed the bad news, saying: “Clark picked up a quad strain against Hibs.

“His scan came back and hopefully he’s not out too long, hopefully around four weeks.

“We’re hoping we have him back for the pre-Christmas games.

“It was good professionalism from him to come off as quickly as he did. The hamstring injury in the summer he played on with it and it was a long one.

“Hopefully we’ve caught this one at the right time and he’ll only be out three or four weeks.”

‘Another to add to the list’

More bad news on the injury front has struck another experienced campaigner.

Robertson joins Scott Fraser and Joe Shaughnessy as well as Ziyad Larkeche on the injury list.

Curtis Main frustrated at full-time after Dundee drew with St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee striker Curtis Main picked up an injury this week. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

And now Curtis Main can be added to that.

The 32-year-old came off the bench to notch his sixth goal of the season against Hibs last weekend.

However, his bid for a return to the starting XI has hit a snag after injuring his knee in training this week.

A timescale for his return is not yet known.

Returning to the squad this weekend will be loan winger Julien Vetro following the all-clear from parent club Burnley after he fainted before the home Kilmarnock clash at the start of the month.

Revealing the bad news on Main, Docherty said: “We have another one to add to the list, unfortunately.

Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

“Curtis Main is going for a scan on Thursday, he’s tweaked his knee.

“He did it in training on Tuesday.

“So another to add to the list with Joe Shaughnessy, Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser who is making really good recovery.

“We’ve got a lot coming back in three or four weeks, but at this period at the moment, we’ve picked up a few injuries going into a quite heavy period of games.

“But pleased to report that Josh Mulligan is fine, Fin Robertson’s fine.

“Julien Vetro will return on Friday, so he’ll be back in the building.”

