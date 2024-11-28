Former Dundee United misfit Mark Birighitti joins new club – but not as a goalkeeper

Former Dundee United misfit Mark Birighitti has been named as “Junior Goalkeeper Technical Director” at semi-professional Australian side Perth SC.

Birighitti, 33, has been without a club since leaving United in the summer.

He endured a nightmare 2022/23 campaign with the Tangerines, making a host of high-profile blunders as they crashed to relegation.

Birighitti was made surplus to requirements the following season but chose to see out the remainder of his deal at Tannadice despite interest from the likes of Hapoel Petah-Tikva, Bolton and Crewe.

He was farmed out for a couple of emergency loan stints at Kilmarnock – taking his place on the bench for two Scottish Premiership fixtures – but last played a competitive match in May 2023.

And while there is no confirmation that Birighitti has officially retired as a player, he is turning his attention to working with the next generation of Perth SC keepers.

‘Wealth of experience’

The club, which plies its trade in the National Premier League (Western Australia), wrote on Instagram: “Perth SC is delighted to announce Socceroo goalkeeper Mark Birighitti as the club’s new Junior Goalkeeper Technical Director.

“Mark, who played his junior football at Perth SC, will share his wealth of professional experience with our young keepers for season 2025.

“Representing Australia at both youth and senior levels, Mark has played professionally in the A-League and Europe, including with Adelaide United, Newcastle Jets, Central Coast Mariners, Swansea City, NAC Breda and Dundee United.”

Prime years

Birighitti, a two-time A-League goalkeeper of the year, was linked with a return to Central Coast Mariners – from whom he joined United – and claimed that he is in his “prime years”.

However, a deal did not materialise.