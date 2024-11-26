D-Day looms for Caird Park golf courses and Broughty Castle as councillors asked to approve closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
D-Day looms for Caird Park golf courses and Broughty Castle as councillors asked to approve closures

Leisure and Culture Dundee had proposed closing the two attractions - and the Mills Observatory - in a bid to save money.

By Laura Devlin
Broughty Castle. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
The Caird Park golf courses and Broughty Castle could close next year as Dundee councillors look set to decide their future.

It was revealed earlier this year that Leisure and Culture chiefs were looking at shutting the attractions – along with the Mills Observatory – in a bid to save £500,000 each year.

All three are run by Leisure and Culture Dundee on behalf of the council.

Falling visitor numbers and rising costs were among the reasons blamed for their potential closure.

A public consultation was subsequently launched seeking people’s opinions on the plans. This attracted more than 2,400 responses.

The results are due to go before the city governance committee on Monday – with council officers recommending two of the three attractions be axed.

The Mills Observatory, however, could be in line for a stay of execution.

Public consultation responses

For the Caird Park consultation, 598 people submitted feedback. The majority of respondents were male and aged between 55 and 75 years old.

Of these, 82% said the closure of Caird Park golf courses would have a negative impact on them.

Among the alternative suggestions put forward by members of the public were increasing fees and membership, and reducing opening times or closing just one course.

Caird Park Golf Club in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.

But council officers say fees would have to rise by 250% for the golf courses to breakeven.

They added that reducing the opening hours would only generate small savings and potentially lead to the public accessing the course for free.

Officers concluded that the consultation responses provided “no practical options” which would reduce the deficit to make the course viable.

Instead, they recommend Caird Park golf course ceases operation from April 30 2025.

Calls to save Broughty Castle

The Broughty Castle consultation received 933 responses.

Of these, 65% were female and aged between 35 and 64 years old.

The vast majority of those who took part in the consultation – 91% – said closing the attraction would have a negative impact.

Raising funds through the introduction of fees and hosting events were among the alternative suggestions from the public.

The Broughty Castle museum is under threat. Image: Willie Shand.

But it was determined due to the network of “historically important” tunnels in the vicinity of the castle, the space outside cannot be used.

Furthermore, an admission charge to Broughty Castle cannot be implemented as the collections inside “belong to the people of Dundee” and legislation prevents fees from being introduced.

It was subsequently determined that as limited ways to increase revenue exist and no new funding has been secured, the council should end its lease from October 31 2025.

A final decision on the closure proposals will be made by councillors on Monday.

What about The Mills Observatory?

The potential closure of the Mills Observatory was also mooted when the cost cutting proposals were unveiled in May.

However, Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) were able to secure £95,000 in external funding for the next three to five years.

Dundee’s Mills Observatory from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed.

Officers concluded that given this, and the interest in in support the facility, the Mills Observatory should remain open and operated by LACD.

Dundee City Council would also commit to providing funding of up to £15,000 to cover the shortfall between the saving LACD could’ve realised with its closure and the new funding being secured.

Conversation