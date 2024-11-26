D-Day looms for Caird Park golf courses and Broughty Castle as councillors asked to approve closures

The Caird Park golf courses and Broughty Castle could close next year as Dundee councillors look set to decide their future.

It was revealed earlier this year that Leisure and Culture chiefs were looking at shutting the attractions – along with the Mills Observatory – in a bid to save £500,000 each year.

All three are run by Leisure and Culture Dundee on behalf of the council.

Falling visitor numbers and rising costs were among the reasons blamed for their potential closure.

A public consultation was subsequently launched seeking people’s opinions on the plans. This attracted more than 2,400 responses.

The results are due to go before the city governance committee on Monday – with council officers recommending two of the three attractions be axed.

The Mills Observatory, however, could be in line for a stay of execution.

Public consultation responses

For the Caird Park consultation, 598 people submitted feedback. The majority of respondents were male and aged between 55 and 75 years old.

Of these, 82% said the closure of Caird Park golf courses would have a negative impact on them.

Among the alternative suggestions put forward by members of the public were increasing fees and membership, and reducing opening times or closing just one course.

But council officers say fees would have to rise by 250% for the golf courses to breakeven.

They added that reducing the opening hours would only generate small savings and potentially lead to the public accessing the course for free.

Officers concluded that the consultation responses provided “no practical options” which would reduce the deficit to make the course viable.

Instead, they recommend Caird Park golf course ceases operation from April 30 2025.

Calls to save Broughty Castle

The Broughty Castle consultation received 933 responses.

Of these, 65% were female and aged between 35 and 64 years old.

The vast majority of those who took part in the consultation – 91% – said closing the attraction would have a negative impact.

Raising funds through the introduction of fees and hosting events were among the alternative suggestions from the public.

But it was determined due to the network of “historically important” tunnels in the vicinity of the castle, the space outside cannot be used.

Furthermore, an admission charge to Broughty Castle cannot be implemented as the collections inside “belong to the people of Dundee” and legislation prevents fees from being introduced.

It was subsequently determined that as limited ways to increase revenue exist and no new funding has been secured, the council should end its lease from October 31 2025.

A final decision on the closure proposals will be made by councillors on Monday.

What about The Mills Observatory?

The potential closure of the Mills Observatory was also mooted when the cost cutting proposals were unveiled in May.

However, Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) were able to secure £95,000 in external funding for the next three to five years.

Officers concluded that given this, and the interest in in support the facility, the Mills Observatory should remain open and operated by LACD.

Dundee City Council would also commit to providing funding of up to £15,000 to cover the shortfall between the saving LACD could’ve realised with its closure and the new funding being secured.