Soar into the wild with the ultimate gift experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Entertainment

Soar into the wild with the ultimate gift experience

Elite Falconry is offering incredible gift experiences that are sure to be full of fun.

In partnership with Elite Falconry
Falcon flying in the sky
Elite Falconry is offering a gift experience like no other.

Are you searching for a Christmas gift that’s truly extraordinary? This year, ditch the socks, scented candles and electronic devices and surprise your loved ones with an experience they’ll cherish forever, long after the socks are full of holes and the tech is long gone, the memories will live on.

Elite Falconry’s experience day vouchers are the perfect way to step into the natural world, engage with majestic birds of prey and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Why choose an experience over material gifts?

We all know the thrill of opening a beautifully wrapped present, but how often do those gifts leave a lasting impression? With Elite Falconry, you’re giving more than just a day out—you’re gifting a story, a memory, and a connection with and an understanding of nature that will stay with them forever.

From the moment they arrive, recipients are transported into a world of natural beauty and wonder. Imagine their excitement as they interact with magnificent hawks, eagles, falcons, kites and owls, witnessing their agility and grace first-hand. It’s a chance to connect with wildlife in an intimate, hands-on setting, led by experienced falconers who share fascinating insights into the art and history of falconry.

Falconry is one of the oldest pastimes in the world, a tradition that dates back thousands of years. At Elite Falconry, this ancient art comes alive in a way that feels modern, engaging, and utterly breath taking. Whether your loved one is an avid wildlife enthusiast or simply looking for a unique adventure, these experiences will leave them inspired.

Imagine walking through picturesque landscapes, a bird of prey perched confidently on your gloved hand. You’ll feel the rush of wind as a hawk takes flight and the thrill of seeing it return with precision and elegance. It’s a remarkable way to connect with the natural world, leaving behind uninspiring screens and the bustle of daily life for something truly awe-inspiring.

Tailored experiences for everyone

Eagle flying
As part of your gift experience, get up close and personal with a range of different birds.

Elite Falconry offers a variety of packages to suit every interest and schedule.

  • One-hour introduction: a perfect taster session for beginners, providing an up-close encounter with these incredible birds.
  • Half-day experience: dive deeper into the world of falconry with more time to learn, engage and explore.
  • Full-day immersion: the ultimate adventure for nature lovers, packed with hands-on activities and unforgettable moments, and includes the very largest eagles in Scotland.

Each experience is tailored to ensure participants leave with a new-found appreciation for these remarkable creatures and the art of falconry.

Why it’s the perfect Christmas gift experience

Eagle flying
Watch the magnificent sight of a bird taking flight.

Elite Falconry’s gift vouchers aren’t just a present—they’re an invitation to get outdoors, get active and embrace adventure. Perfect for all ages and interests, these experiences are ideal for couples seeking a memorable day out, families wanting quality time together, or individuals eager to try something new.

Plus, with flexible booking options, recipients can choose a date that suits them, making this a stress-free yet thoughtful gift.

Make Christmas unforgettable

This festive season, give your loved ones the gift of adventure, nature and unforgettable memories. Elite Falconry’s experience day vouchers are a chance to escape the ordinary and step into a world of wonder with incredible avian apex predators.

Order your vouchers today and make this Christmas one to remember.

More from Entertainment

eter Capaldi has lent his support to The Multibank’s TV ad campaign.
Actor Peter Capaldi on his support for Fife-born Multibank charity and an extraordinary career
Elite Falconry is offering a gift experience like no other.
Did Perthshire's 'magical' Greenman festive day out cast the right kind of spell on…
Gayle explores Castle Hill in Forfar. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
What happened when I got the key to one of Forfar's hidden gems?
Elite Falconry is offering a gift experience like no other.
Oor Wullie star excited to bring 'dad's favourite character' to life on Dundee Rep…
2
Kite surfer Paul Herdman at Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
How does a Broughty Ferry kite surfer spend his weekends?
Christmas tree and present.
Perthshire Christmas gift guide
Elite Falconry is offering a gift experience like no other.
Dundee, Perth, Fife or Pitlochry: Which Christmas show is a fab festive fit for…
Elite Falconry is offering a gift experience like no other.
How do Gartmore locals feel about blockbuster movies filming in their village?
Oor Wullie looks out through a window on stage to theatregoers
Oor Wullie returns to Dundee Rep stage for fun-filled Christmas run
Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore at the Bafta Awards in Glasgow.
Perth influencer wins Scottish Bafta for TV show The Agency: Unfiltered

Conversation