Soar into the wild with the ultimate gift experience

Are you searching for a Christmas gift that’s truly extraordinary? This year, ditch the socks, scented candles and electronic devices and surprise your loved ones with an experience they’ll cherish forever, long after the socks are full of holes and the tech is long gone, the memories will live on.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Elite Falconry’s experience day vouchers are the perfect way to step into the natural world, engage with majestic birds of prey and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Why choose an experience over material gifts?

We all know the thrill of opening a beautifully wrapped present, but how often do those gifts leave a lasting impression? With Elite Falconry, you’re giving more than just a day out—you’re gifting a story, a memory, and a connection with and an understanding of nature that will stay with them forever.

From the moment they arrive, recipients are transported into a world of natural beauty and wonder. Imagine their excitement as they interact with magnificent hawks, eagles, falcons, kites and owls, witnessing their agility and grace first-hand. It’s a chance to connect with wildlife in an intimate, hands-on setting, led by experienced falconers who share fascinating insights into the art and history of falconry.

Falconry is one of the oldest pastimes in the world, a tradition that dates back thousands of years. At Elite Falconry, this ancient art comes alive in a way that feels modern, engaging, and utterly breath taking. Whether your loved one is an avid wildlife enthusiast or simply looking for a unique adventure, these experiences will leave them inspired.

Imagine walking through picturesque landscapes, a bird of prey perched confidently on your gloved hand. You’ll feel the rush of wind as a hawk takes flight and the thrill of seeing it return with precision and elegance. It’s a remarkable way to connect with the natural world, leaving behind uninspiring screens and the bustle of daily life for something truly awe-inspiring.

Tailored experiences for everyone

Elite Falconry offers a variety of packages to suit every interest and schedule.

One-hour introduction: a perfect taster session for beginners, providing an up-close encounter with these incredible birds.

Half-day experience: dive deeper into the world of falconry with more time to learn, engage and explore.

Full-day immersion: the ultimate adventure for nature lovers, packed with hands-on activities and unforgettable moments, and includes the very largest eagles in Scotland.

Each experience is tailored to ensure participants leave with a new-found appreciation for these remarkable creatures and the art of falconry.

Why it’s the perfect Christmas gift experience

Elite Falconry’s gift vouchers aren’t just a present—they’re an invitation to get outdoors, get active and embrace adventure. Perfect for all ages and interests, these experiences are ideal for couples seeking a memorable day out, families wanting quality time together, or individuals eager to try something new.

Plus, with flexible booking options, recipients can choose a date that suits them, making this a stress-free yet thoughtful gift.

Make Christmas unforgettable

This festive season, give your loved ones the gift of adventure, nature and unforgettable memories. Elite Falconry’s experience day vouchers are a chance to escape the ordinary and step into a world of wonder with incredible avian apex predators.

Order your vouchers today and make this Christmas one to remember.