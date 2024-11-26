Every Perth and Kinross library facing cuts, warns culture chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Every Perth and Kinross library facing cuts, warns culture chief

Opening hours will be reduced from April, and job losses are inevitable as Culture Perth and Kinross battles to make budget cuts.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Small boy holding 'save my library' placard
Library users of all ages attended the recent protest in Scone. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Every library in Perthshire is facing cuts to its services next year.

Culture Perth and Kinross is raising the alarm as it battles to reduce its budget by 12% over the next three years.

The organisation’s chief has also warned job losses are inevitable.

Culture Perth and Kinross is currently consulting users on proposed changes to future provision in some libraries.

This has led to protests in affected communities such as Scone and Birnam.

But it has now emerged that libraries which are not at risk of closure look set to have their opening hours reduced from next April.

Crowd of people, some with Save Scone library placards
Faces in the crowd during the Scone library protest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Other agreed cuts to be implemented by the end of the financial year include the closure of Alyth Museum.

Opening hours and services will be cut for Perth and Kinross Archive and Local and Family History.

And learning programmes will be removed from museums and galleries.

Additional future savings could see Perth Art Gallery move to seasonal opening from October 2025.

Perth Art Gallery exterior
Perth Art Gallery is not immune to the cuts either. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And the number of temporary exhibitions and community activities in both the art gallery and the newly opened Perth Museum will also be cut.

‘Not possible to avoid compulsory redundancies’

The grave financial position was set out in a report to Perth and Kinross Council’s scrutiny and performance committee.

Councillors were told: “Negotiations with staff are ongoing and trade unions have been informed.

“Where possible we will try to mitigate impacts on staff.

“However the scale of the savings required is such that it is not possible to avoid compulsory redundancies.”

Culture Perth and Kinross chief executive Helen Smout was quizzed on the outlook for libraries by the committee.

Helen Smout leaning on railing outside Perth Museum
Culture Perth and Kinross chief Helen Smout. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She said staffing accounted for 80% of the organisation’s costs, but the budget cuts will impact users too.

“We continue to have meetings with communities about proposed closures of libraries,” she said.

“And we’ll be starting conversations with the remaining libraries – not at risk of closure – around the reduction in opening hours that will come into effect on April 1.

“As you can expect, these are quite challenging conversations.

“The communities highly value the services they have.

“However, we have been able to identify community members to work with for the next stage looking at alternative provision.”

Perth and Kinross libraries already lowest funded in Scotland

There are currently 13 libraries in Perth and Kinross – including the Strathmore Community Hub library in Coupar Angus.

Culture Perth and Kinross mobile library van on the road
Rural readers look forward to the arrival of the mobile library. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

Culture Perth and Kinross also runs a mobile library service and digital service.

And volunteers deliver books to more than 200 housebound library members.

Mrs Smout said the housebound service would be protected.

But she insisted it was a “very challenging climate” for libraries across Scotland.

“There are several who have made much more significant savings than we are looking at here in Perth and Kinross,” she said.

Three little girls holding handmade 'Save Our Library' banners outside Birnam Library.
Birnam Library users have also staged protests. Image: Euan Wilding.

Mrs Smout said some communities have express an interest in running libraries themselves, or fundraising and then commissioning Culture Perth and Kinross to deliver services.

And despite spending less on libraries than other local authorities, she revealed Perth and Kinross has the second highest usage rate in Scotland.

“Although we have low budgets, they work very very hard,” she said.

“Our staff have excelled at making even a penny stretch to feel like 10.”

Conversation