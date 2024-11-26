Staycation visitors help Angus net £306 million tourism bonanza last year

Angus hit a £306m tourist jackpot last year as rising numbers of visitors made the area their must-visit destination.

A new report has revealed tourism value to the county jumped almost 20% from 2022.

Staying visitors hit nearly 500,000 as their numbers also grew.

And the number of day visitors continues to rise after overtaking pre-Covid levels – up 13% from 2022 to 712,000.

It is part of an encouraging picture which has shown a near 30% rise since 2019 on tourism’s impact on Angus.

Sector chiefs say they are determined to capitalise further on the attractions which attract global guests as well as staycation visitors.

Tourism supports almost 4,000 Angus jobs

Angus Council tourism spokesperson, Councillor Martin Shepherd said: “With memories to be made across a diverse range of experiences; from playing championship golf courses to visiting castles and historic houses, and a packed programme of events and festivals throughout the year, there’s something for everyone in our beautiful region.

“It’s fantastic to hear the economic impact day visitors alone are having, with a rise of 29.3% on the previous year, and 44.4% above 2019 pre-Covid levels.”

The independent research was conducted by Global Tourism Solutions (GTS).

It used the Scottish Tourism Economic Activity Monitor (STEAM) model to conclude tourism’s economic impact has increased by 27.2% since 2019.

GTS analysed accommodation occupancy and visitor attraction data, as well as figures from local festivals and events, venues and transport providers.

And it showed that with 2.5m visitor days and nights in 2023, the staycation market remains strong all year round.

Mr Shepherd added: “With more and more people visiting Angus, we’re proud visitor activity and spend supports more than 3,725 full time equivalent jobs locally, supporting our aim to make Angus a great place to live, work, and visit.

“If you have the opportunity to visit, be it for the day or overnight in one of our many unique accommodations, Angus will welcome you with open arms.”

Insider’s Guide and Angus app success

Initiatives spearheaded by the Angus Council’s Visit Angus team have been instrumental in promoting the region since the pandemic.

Those include the Insider’s Guide to Angus featuring 100 unmissable local experiences – from savouring the famous Arbroath Smokie to climbing the Munros of the Angus glens.

The Visit Angus App was also launched.

It gives locals and tourists the chance to design their own itineraries through The Angus Tour.

Council director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth, Alison Smith said: “It’s wonderful to see so many visitors coming to Angus seeking adventure outdoors, experiencing our heritage and culture, enjoying unique cuisine, or simply to relax in the tranquillity of our region.”

Caroline Warburton of VisitScotland added: “Tourism is hugely important for Angus. It sustains communities, creates jobs and attracts investment.

“These figures reflect the variety and growing quality of experiences that are attracting visitors across the region.

“Hospitalfield, Newton Farm Holidays and Tours, and Arbikie Distillery are just some of the attractions that show the breadth and depth of the visitor offering.”

And she said initiatives such as the recent Angus Outdoor Adventure Winter Festival and the Wild South Esk Trail are helping extend the visitor season.

“Collaboration has been key to the successful growth of Angus as a visitor destination,” she added.

“Our work with the council and industry has helped create a consistent approach to promoting what makes the region special. We will continue to work together to make Angus a destination of choice for visitors from near and far.”