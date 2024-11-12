Save Scone Library protesters told ‘significant savings’ must be made

Around 200 people staged a demonstration at Scone library amid fears it’s under threat of closure.

It comes as Culture Perth and Kinross consults library users across the county on the future for the service.

Scone protesters insist their library is a vital community resource.

They say it’s well-used by everyone from school pupils to older people, who will be using it as a “warm space” this winter.

And with plans for another 750 homes in the area, they argue Scone can ill afford to lose any community facilities.

Save Scone Library campaigners are also in talks with locals in places such as Auchterarder and Comrie, which are facing similar questions over the future of their libraries.

Culture Perth and Kinross has said it’s “heartened” by the show of support.

But the organisation, which runs libraries and other cultural services for the council, warns it’s being required to make “significant financial savings”.

Library users urged to attend Scone consultation event

Local councillors Colin Stewart, Hugh Anderson and Jack Welch addressed the Scone protest.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell was there too.

Organisers are now urging Scone locals to attend a consultation event with representatives from Culture Perth and Kinross on Tuesday.

It will be held in the Robert Douglas Memorial Institute from 6.30pm.

One of the Save Scone Library protesters Sam Eskenazi says he, his wife and dog are regular visitors to the library.

And like many, he says they prize it for its community value as much as for its books.

“We only moved here three years ago, and it was the first place where I felt welcome,” he said.

Culture chiefs address ‘challenging financial times’

Perth and Kinross councillors agreed at the 2024-25 budget meeting in February to allocate £191,000 to Culture Perth and Kinross to find “local solutions for library services” over the next year.

Locals are being asked for their views on suggestions such as “click and collect” services, or “pop-up” libraries.

The Scone protest follows a similar demonstration at Birnam.

The other libraries in the spotlight are at Alyth, Auchterarder, Comrie, North Inch, Coupar Angus and Pitlochry.

A Culture Perth and Kinross spokesperson said: “We are heartened by how passionate people are about Scone Library.

“Culture Perth and Kinross staff are consulting with library users across the region and we will do everything we can to continue as much access to library services as possible, whilst addressing the significant financial savings we are required to make.

“Our commitment is to maintain as many services as possible for Scone and other communities across Perth and Kinross, within these challenging financial times.”