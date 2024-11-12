Save Scone Library protesters told ‘significant savings’ must be made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Save Scone Library protesters told 'significant savings' must be made

Scone Library campaigners say they're working with user groups for other libraries under threat across Perth and Kinross

By Morag Lindsay
Crowd of people, some with Save Scone library placards
Faces in the crowd during the library protest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Around 200 people staged a demonstration at Scone library amid fears it’s under threat of closure.

It comes as Culture Perth and Kinross consults library users across the county on the future for the service.

Scone protesters insist their library is a vital community resource.

They say it’s well-used by everyone from school pupils to older people, who will be using it as a “warm space” this winter.

And with plans for another 750 homes in the area, they argue Scone can ill afford to lose any community facilities.

Small boy holding 'save my library' placard
Save Scone Library protester Ben makes his feelings clear. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Save Scone Library campaigners are also in talks with locals in places such as Auchterarder and Comrie, which are facing similar questions over the future of their libraries.

Culture Perth and Kinross has said it’s “heartened” by the show of support.

But the organisation, which runs libraries and other cultural services for the council, warns it’s being required to make “significant financial savings”.

Library users urged to attend Scone consultation event

Local councillors Colin Stewart, Hugh Anderson and Jack Welch addressed the Scone protest.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell was there too.

Mark Ruskell speaking to crowd at Scone library
Mark Ruskell MSP speaking at the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Councillor Colin Sewart in crowd at library protest
Independent councillor Colin Stewart lent his backing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Organisers are now urging Scone locals to attend a consultation event with representatives from Culture Perth and Kinross on Tuesday.

It will be held in the Robert Douglas Memorial Institute from 6.30pm.

One of the Save Scone Library protesters Sam Eskenazi says he, his wife and dog are regular visitors to the library.

And like many, he says they prize it for its community value as much as for its books.

Man in red anorak speaking to large group of people, many holding 'save Scone library' placards
Scone local Kevin Gates addressed the crowd outside the library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We only moved here three years ago, and it was the first place where I felt welcome,” he said.

Culture chiefs address ‘challenging financial times’

Perth and Kinross councillors agreed at the 2024-25 budget meeting in February to allocate £191,000 to Culture Perth and Kinross to find “local solutions for library services” over the next  year.

Locals are being asked for their views on suggestions such as “click and collect” services, or “pop-up” libraries.

Large crowd of people outside Scone library
Scores of Scone locals attended the protest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Scone protest follows a similar demonstration at Birnam.

The other libraries in the spotlight are at Alyth, Auchterarder, Comrie, North Inch, Coupar Angus and Pitlochry.

A Culture Perth and Kinross spokesperson said: “We are heartened by how passionate people are about Scone Library.

“Culture Perth and Kinross staff are consulting with library users across the region and we will do everything we can to continue as much access to library services as possible, whilst addressing the significant financial savings we are required to make.

“Our commitment is to maintain as many services as possible for Scone and other communities across Perth and Kinross, within these challenging financial times.”

