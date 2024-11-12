Rapist attacked sleeping student in Dundee because he was ‘lonely’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Rapist attacked sleeping student in Dundee because he was ‘lonely’

Ethan Campbell said "oh God, you weren't awake" when he was caught.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ethan Campbell
Ethan Campbell.

A rapist who took advantage of a drunk, sleeping student in a Dundee flat because he was “lonely” is facing a lengthy jail term.

Ethan Campbell said “oh God, you weren’t awake” when he was caught by the woman.

He later provided a recorded confession to the woman’s friend, in which he said: “I committed the crime of rape – I raped her.”

The 21-year-old is now locked up ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty to carrying out the September 17 2022 rape at an address in Dundee.

Raped sleeping woman

The High Court in Dundee heard how first offender Campbell got into the woman’s bed to watch a film.

She had vomited earlier in the night after consuming too much alcohol.

Advocate depute David Logan described how the pair had been discussing the woman’s boyfriend before Campbell lay next to her with his hand between her legs.

Mr Logan said: “The accused decided to test things out and see if she would say ‘no’.”

The prosecutor said Campbell touched her indecently over her shorts before escalating the sexual contact while she was incapable of giving consent.

The court heard Campbell described her body as being “limp and heavy” and he could see her eyes were closed.

Campbell – who sat with his head bowed as Mr Logan read the Crown narrative – kissed the woman “forcefully” but her mouth would not open.

He then raped her without using a condom.

When the woman woke up and asked Campbell what he was doing, he replied: “Oh God, you weren’t awake, you weren’t awake”, before getting up and getting dressed.

‘Sorry’ text

Mr Logan went on: “He sent a text saying ‘sorry’ and asked about contacting the police.

“A short time later, she contacted a friend and wanted to talk. She broke down about what happened.

“On the same morning, they went to Ninewells Hospital to get a test but they were sent to the police.

“She was in shock and didn’t know what to do.

“She left the police station and disclosed what happened to her mother. She was sobbing and shocked.”

Campbell was confronted about the attack and made full admissions to a friend who recorded the conversation.

He said he wanted to go to the police straight away.

At one point, Campbell was said to have reached for a kitchen knife.

Recorded confession

In the recording, he said: “I took advantage of her. I thought I had consent but in retrospect, I clearly didn’t.

“I have done something terrible. I am going to fully cooperate with any police investigation.

“I committed the crime of rape. I raped her.”

Campbell later went to a police station voluntarily and answered a series of questions.

When asked about consent, he said he understood what it meant and said he “didn’t think about it” at the time of his attack.

He said: “I was thinking about just continuing what I was doing – nothing else crossed my mind.

“I just wanted to sleep with someone because it had been so long and I was so lonely.”

Failed to admit guilt, despite background

Despite his initial insistence on co-operating and his eventual guilty plea Campbell, of Links Road in Tayport, only admitted the attack on the week he was due to stand trial.

The woman provided pre-recorded video evidence in advance.

Defence counsel James Keegan KC said: “It’s a tragic case.

“All the information in this narrative about events of that night have come from the accused because that’s what he told the police.

“He really ought to have tendered a plea of guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“I do not know why he decided to take another course. He just couldn’t bring himself to proceed.”

Judge Lord Harrower told Campbell, who brought a bag to court,: “As has been indicated, you are aware that a custodial sentence will be inevitable for a crime of this seriousness and on that basis, you will be remanded in custody.”

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month once a social work report is prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

West Vintage
Dundee addict raided city vintage clothing store twice in nine days
Richard Buick
Firebug who set alight Arbroath flat was traced through worrying Instagram posts
Thomas McPhee
Perthshire restaurateur preyed on two teenage girls as they lay in their beds
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Takeaway terror and fence fine
Darren Donaldson
Ice hockey player locked up for teenage girl's rape in Tayside
John Kinloch
Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee
John Campbell, Tay bridge
Dundee man caught with £25k of cocaine on Tay road bridge
Barry Lynch
Dundee dad sentenced after stun gun for dog walk protection intercepted at Heathrow Airport
Dea McGill, Brassica
Former Dundee restaurant boss collapses in dock after £20k Brassica fraud and embezzlement verdict
Patryk Kulczynski
Violent attacker repeatedly raped woman in Dundee over years